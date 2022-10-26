Read full article on original website
Man charged in connection to O’Brien Street homicide in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in connection to a homicide on O’Brien Street in Greensboro in August, according to arrest warrants. At 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
Roommate of North Carolina college student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance cameras snapped some...
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
43-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The pedestrian killed after being struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday night has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on I-40 East near Guilford College Road involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as […]
Dudley High community reacts to shooting that killed a 15-year-old student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th. Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24. All four survivors have been released from the...
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder
A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department.
NC teens sentenced in murder of 15-year-old in case highlighting youth gun violence
Ian Wells arranged to buy ammunition for his gun on Instagram. He got ambushed when he showed up.
15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
Three people displaced following massive house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a massive house fire in the 12400 block of Dixie Ann Drive on Saturday afternoon. The fire was contained in 24 minutes. As a result of the fire, the majority of the front of the home was consumed. It took...
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m. Police said the victim was a 24-year-old...
Reward increased to $40K for information leading to arrest of suspects in 2021 Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a 46-year-old man found shot to death in southwest Charlotte last year has been raised to $40,000, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:54 on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10800 […]
Alamance County Vehicle Break in Suspect Arrested in Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On August 4, Alamance County Sheriffs responded to a break in at a park on 5550 Church Rd. On arrival, the victim stated that the window of his 2017 Kia Soul was smashed out, and a friend's purse was gone. The purse included multiple separate credit and debit cards.
Who killed Avery Horlbeck? Family looking for answers after student killed during GHOE 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother is calling for answers ahead of the one-year anniversary of her son's death. Avery Horlbeck was shot and killed during NC A&T homecoming weekend last year. He was a member of the blue and gold marching band. His murder remains unsolved. Sunday will mark...
Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records. Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving “marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind.” He is facing a charge of […]
Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman at off-campus apartment
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
McKnight Mill Road closed in Greensboro after car crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — McKnight Mill Road is closed after a car crash Saturday. Greensboro police said the intersection of 16th Street and McKnight Mill Road is closed. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS...
UNC Charlotte students ‘traumatized’ over graphic anti-abortion demonstrations on campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students on the campus of UNC Charlotte are expressing outrage over anti-abortion demonstrators sharing graphic images on campus this week. A group called the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform set up displays of its Genocide Awareness Project on Wednesday and Thursday. The displays included photos of...
