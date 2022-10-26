ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

qcnews.com

Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance cameras snapped some...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

43-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The pedestrian killed after being struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday night has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on I-40 East near Guilford College Road involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Alamance County Vehicle Break in Suspect Arrested in Missouri

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On August 4, Alamance County Sheriffs responded to a break in at a park on 5550 Church Rd. On arrival, the victim stated that the window of his 2017 Kia Soul was smashed out, and a friend's purse was gone. The purse included multiple separate credit and debit cards.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records. Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving “marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind.” He is facing a charge of […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman at off-campus apartment

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

McKnight Mill Road closed in Greensboro after car crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — McKnight Mill Road is closed after a car crash Saturday. Greensboro police said the intersection of 16th Street and McKnight Mill Road is closed. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS...
GREENSBORO, NC

