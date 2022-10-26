ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?

If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Friends-giving Diaper Drive-thru

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic will be having a Friends-giving Diaper Drive-Thru which will service 300 families with diapers. Louisiana leads the country in single-mother led households, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic wants to give these households a taste of the assistance they can receive. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at First Baptist Lafayette, all are invited to stop by and pick up free diapers.
LAFAYETTE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana

Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
LOUISIANA STATE
bestofswla.com

They Needed A Bigger Net

A number of residents of the Lake Area and Cameron Parish marveled at recent photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association that showed an enormous untethered net that was packed full of fish and floating abandoned off the Cameron Coast. The photos were taken off Holly Beach. The CCA estimated...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community’s Help

A local business is asking for the community's help. Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community. According to the post, Caroline & Company is looking for the identity of the woman that is shown in the pictures below. The post goes on to say that the woman who is in the photos entered the store on Sunday around 1:12 pm.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard

Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
worldatlas.com

6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana

The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

