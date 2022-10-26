ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

panolian.com

Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

NEMCC and Booneville physician collaborate on new health facility

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) will not have to travel far to get a check up. A new student health and wellness center will offer students primary care, immunizations, counseling and psychiatric services. "It [service] will first be filed under their [patients] insurance; and...
BOONEVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer

Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Opinion | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is engaging in wishful thinking | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since becoming County Mayor, Lee Harris hasn't had a rosy relationship with the state legislature or with Gov. Bill Lee. That might sound surprising since Harris once served as a state senator - and despite being a progressive Democrat, got a lot of legislation passed. Now, as a mayor, he's asking lawmakers for things I believe have no chance. Not because they're unworthy initiatives, but because this legislature has been unreceptive to local leaders.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch

Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
DeSoto Times Today

14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman fires shots at woman near hotel and in traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel. Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DESOTO COUNTY, MS

