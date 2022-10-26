Read full article on original website
How DeSoto County is 'going green' to show support for veterans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County is launching a new initiative that leaders said will support military veterans. ‘Operation Green Light’ gets underway before the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. DeSoto County supervisors said county buildings will ‘go green’ Nov. 7 through 13, lit up...
actionnews5.com
‘My City Rides’: Transportation company opens new space to help Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A year after buying a new space to expand operations, a Memphis area non-profit is opening its doors to the community. “My City Rides” is a transportation company helping people get to and from work. Thursday’s ribbon cutting of the group’s new brick-and-mortar store on...
millington-news.com
NEWS ALERT- Astoria Square breaks ground, construction to start soon near Millington Family YMCA
Earlier this year more details were released about the more than $300 million of developments happening in Millington. The crown jewel of all the announcements could be seen in an artist rendering all over traditional and social media. Those buildings and landscapes were Astoria Square. Another large step in the...
panolian.com
Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
Ruby Powell-Dennis Earns Endorsement of Mayor Lee Harris in State Senate Race
31st Senate district candidate backed by Shelby County Mayor. Ruby Powell-Dennis, the Democratic candidate for State Senate from District 31 has earned the endorsement of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the Tennessee Voter Project has announced.
localmemphis.com
D.A.: Shelby County voters claim they can't get proper access to paper ballots at multiple polling places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, District Attorney Steve Mulroy, mayoral candidate Van Turner and Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon held a joint press conference after they say some voters reported having problems getting paper ballots. “It was uncomfortable and you should never feel uncomfortable going into a voting location,” says...
wtva.com
NEMCC and Booneville physician collaborate on new health facility
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) will not have to travel far to get a check up. A new student health and wellness center will offer students primary care, immunizations, counseling and psychiatric services. "It [service] will first be filed under their [patients] insurance; and...
desotocountynews.com
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
Grahamwood neighbors tired of massive trash pile, homeless camp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors are furious over the condition of a house on Sharon Drive in the Grahamwood area. Trash is piled five feet high at the curb and more than half a dozen people are living in tents in the yard. The homeowner is due in environmental court...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is engaging in wishful thinking | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since becoming County Mayor, Lee Harris hasn't had a rosy relationship with the state legislature or with Gov. Bill Lee. That might sound surprising since Harris once served as a state senator - and despite being a progressive Democrat, got a lot of legislation passed. Now, as a mayor, he's asking lawmakers for things I believe have no chance. Not because they're unworthy initiatives, but because this legislature has been unreceptive to local leaders.
desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
DeSoto Times Today
14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud
Oxford Eagle
Star Buds receives license to operate medical cannabis dispensary in Oxford, store to open in December
Another medical cannabis dispensary is set to call Oxford home after receiving a license to operate from the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Star Buds is set to open doors at 1319 N Lamar Blvd Unit A as soon as enough product is made available by cultivators, which could be as soon as December.
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
Woman fires shots at woman near hotel and in traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel. Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into […]
Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
Home ablaze in east Shelby County, fire department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The garage leading up to the 2nd floor was in flames. On Oct. 27 at approximately 6:10 PM, the Shelby County Fire Department responded to a fire on Bradfield Run, just off East Shelby Drive. When the fire department arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames,...
14 North Mississippi residents accused of PPP fraud and money laundering
desotocountynews.com
Arrests made for PPP fraud
Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents have been arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those arrested include the...
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
