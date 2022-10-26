A Missing Woman In Indonesia Has Been Found & A Python Had Swallowed Her Whole

Locals in Indonesia are in shock after a missing grandma was found in the belly of a giant python at the rubber plantation at which she worked.

According to local media, the 54-year-old woman identified as Jahrah was reported missing on October 23 by her husband after she didn't come home from work.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Detik News reports she was a resident of the Elephant Falls Village in Jambi, Indonesia. The local police chief told the outlet that the man reported his wife missing in his village and asked for help with the search.

A search party apparently only managed to find one of the woman's sandals, a knife, a headscarf and a jacket, as well as her tools and equipment.

The woman was found the following morning inside the stomach of a 7-metre (23-foot) python.

"During the search, the team found a large python 7 meters long suspected of having preyed on the victim. Then, the team immediately caught the snake to ensure that the missing [woman] was in the snake's stomach," Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP S Harefa told the local news outlet on Monday.

Harefa added that the victim's body was "not destroyed" when it was discovered inside the snake. It's believed the woman "had just been preyed upon."

Detik News says residents of Elephant Falls Village have since buried the woman.

Pythons kill through constriction and swallow their food whole, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Cases like this one, in which a whole person was swallowed are rare, as pythons typically hunt for smaller prey.

However, the snakes have occasionally grabbed people in the past. In 2018, for example, a python killed and swallowed another 54-year-old woman in Indonesia after she went out to check her garden, CBS News reports. Villagers found the snake nearby and discovered that the woman had been swallowed whole, head first.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.