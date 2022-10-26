Arsenal will hope to prove they are not running out of steam when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.The Gunners saw their unbeaten run come to an end following a poor performance and 2-0 defeat at PSV on Thursday.And with the result following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Southampton, there have been signs that Mikel Arteta’s side are looking short on energy following their excellent start to the season.They will hope to bounce back as they host a Forest side who stunned Liverpool last weekend, a result which Steve Cooper will hope sparks new life into their...

13 MINUTES AGO