Wetumpka Herald
Edgewood Academy drops matchup to No. 2 Lee-Scott
Edgewood Academy was no match for the AISA’s second-ranked team on Friday night. No. 2 Lee-Scott Academy beat visiting Edgewood Academy, 55-0, in a non-region matchup on Friday night. The Wildcats (5-5), which had won three straight games entering the matchup, were shutout for the first time this season...
Ellis, Leonard run Tallassee past Holtville
Tallassee’s rushing attack was at full speed as the Tigers continued their win streak to end the regular season. Tallassee ran past Holtville, 35-7, in a non-region matchup to end the regular season for both teams. The Tigers (6-4) rushed for 405 yards as they won their fourth consecutive game.
Elmore County lights up Jemison to end regular season
For the second straight game, the Elmore County football team absolutely lit up the scoreboard. Elmore County went on the road and beat Jemison, 60-12, in the regular season finale on Friday night. The Panthers, which ended the regular season with a 7-3 record and a playoff berth, have scored 60 and 63 points in their last two games.
Wetumpka comeback falls short at Clay Central
All Wetumpka needed was about a foot to change the tide of its game against Clay Central. Instead, the Indians watched as the Volunteers recovered a fumble and took it 99-yards to the house. Wetumpka fell 35-30 to Clay Central in its last game of the regular season in a...
Chad Wilson named Male Country Vocalist of the Year in Josie Awards
It’s been 25 years since Alexander City native Chad Wilson has been on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. “When I was 17 and a senior at Benjamin Russell, I entered a competition advertised in the newspaper,” Wilson said. “I ended up winning it and going to the finals. At 17 years old I performed two songs at the Grand Ole Opry. I didn’t win the competition, I came in third.”
Fear on Grier returns with Alabama’s tallest scarecrow
Holidays, especially Halloween, are special for one local family. ‘Fear on Grier’ is annual fall display by Ryan Burgener at his Wallsboro home complete with a scarecrow towering 20 feet in the air. But what makes ‘Fear on Grier’ extra special is it is done to help benefit the Humane Society of Elmore County.
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
Holtville Middle School principal arrested
The Holtville Middle School principal was arrested Thursday night but has been on leave from his job since Tuesday. Lee Jackson, 48, of Deatsville was arrested by the Millbrook Police Department and booked into the Elmore County Jail on a third-degree domestic violence charge. The Elmore County Board of Education...
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Criminal mischief was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft of property was reported on Wilson Street.
