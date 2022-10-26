ALTON - State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) racked up dozens of endorsements this election cycle, but says no endorsement is “more important than that of the voters.”. “From farmers to teachers to first responders to job creators and more, I’m proud of every endorsement I’ve received this year,” said Elik. “But no endorsement means more than that of the voters. Every vote cast can be a vote to stop corruption, bring forth a fiscally responsible state government, and create a better life for working families. I encourage everyone to use their vote to save Illinois.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO