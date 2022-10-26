Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
edglentoday.com
State Representative Amy Elik Endorsed By Labor And Job Creators
ALTON - State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) racked up dozens of endorsements this election cycle, but says no endorsement is “more important than that of the voters.”. “From farmers to teachers to first responders to job creators and more, I’m proud of every endorsement I’ve received this year,” said Elik. “But no endorsement means more than that of the voters. Every vote cast can be a vote to stop corruption, bring forth a fiscally responsible state government, and create a better life for working families. I encourage everyone to use their vote to save Illinois.”
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
wlds.com
Gov. Pritzker’s Office, DCFS Release Statement In Macoupin County Toddler’s Death
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Governor JB Pritzker have released statements about the death of a 3-year old boy in Macoupin County last week. Hunter Lee Drew died last week after being thrown against a wall at a home in Carlinville and then was driven around in a vehicle without medical attention after the incident, according to charging documents against 33 year old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville who is accused of Involuntary Manslaughter and Endangering the Life of a Child causing Death in Drew’s death.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Township Board Approves Renovation & Expansion Bid
GLEN CARBON - After eight years of work, the Edwardsville Township Board voted Wednesday evening 5-0 approving the bid to move forward with the renovation and expansion of Edwardsville Township Hall at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville. At the bid opening on Tuesday, three bids were submitted with the approved low bidder being Millenium Construction for $1,385,000.
edglentoday.com
Letter to the Editor - Sheriff John D. Lakin
As the sheriff in Madison County, my job is to protect the public’s safety. In this role, it’s vital to have strong partners in elected officials who share my commitment to making the right decision when it comes to protecting the public and our men and women in law enforcement.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Madison County Board Finance and Government Operations Committee Approves Zero-Growth Tax Levy
EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Finance and Government Operations Committee on Monday approved a proposed $182.6 million fiscal year 2023 budget, along with a $30.8 million property tax levy. The committee voted on Thursday to send the proposed FY2023 budget and zero-growth tax levy to the County Board at...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Officials Pass Proposed Budget and Property Tax Levy
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Fire Departments Implement Enhanced Form of CPR
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Fire Departments have implemented an innovative way to treat patients suffering cardiac arrest that’s yielding encouraging results. The departments earlier this year began using an enhanced form of cardiopulmonary resuscitation that takes a cue from NASCAR pit crews. Anyone familiar with...
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
St. Louis school targeted for eviction has struggled to pay its staff, had tax-exempt status revoked by IRS
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield private school being targeted for eviction by its landlord has also struggled to pay staff members, email messages obtained by the Business Journal show. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 also revoked the nonprofit's tax-exempt status, according to government records. One teacher at Barat...
edglentoday.com
Friday Sports Roundup/Scoreboard: Highland Moves Ahead In 5A, Kahoks Win First Football Playoff Game Ever, Althoff Advances In Soccer
OCTOBER 28, SPORTS ROUNDUP - FOOTBALL - IHSA PLAYOFFS. Class 5A, Highland got three touchdown passes from Brent Wuebbels, who also scored three times, to defeat Dunlap 50-0. Highland scored 13 points in the first quarter, exploded for 30 points in the second quarter and seven in the third period for its 50 points.
arizonasuntimes.com
Records Reveal External Forces That Aided Soros-Funded Prosecutor in Toppling Missouri GOP Governor
A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens — a special interest group executive and an estranged husband — before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order.
edglentoday.com
Inside testing done, soil sampling begins at Missouri school
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed testing inside a Missouri https://apnews.com/article/science-health-government-and-politics-climate-environment-radioactive-contamination-d70c65223b9a050e6fe3cef814b42211">school closed amid concerns of radioactive contamination, and sampling of soil outside the school has begun, Corps officials said Friday. A suburban St. Louis school board voted last week to close Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, after...
Catholics share concerns about Archdiocese’s new plan
Catholic parishioners are getting a chance to voice their opinions and concerns about the Archdiocese of St. Louis's All Things New plan.
edglentoday.com
Haine Announces Guilty Verdict For Mantia Johnson In Highway Shooting
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia Seay and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
newschannel20.com
Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
advantagenews.com
Madison County dives into $3.1 million renovation project
Madison County government is moving some offices around as it prepared for a multi-million-dollar renovation project. The Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices are all going to have new locations. County Board member Mick Madison and chair of the facilities committee describes the effort:. To that end, he...
utilitydive.com
FERC approves MISO reliability contract to keep Ameren Missouri’s Rush Island coal plant operating
Ameren Missouri’s 1,195-MW Rush Island power plant is necessary to maintain grid reliability, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Monday in a decision approving a “system support resource,” or SSR, agreement for the generating station. Separately, FERC rejected Ameren Missouri’s request for an additional 0.5% return on...
edglentoday.com
The Story Of The Vietnam-Era Mass Kit, Father Marty Smith Hosts Another Veteran’s Day Mass at St. Xavier Parish Church in Jerseyville
JERSEYVILLE - When someone sees the special Mass kit at a Veteran’s Day Mass at St. Xavier Parish Church in Jerseyville, they need to understand the meaning behind it. The kit dates all the way back to the Vietnam War and the special relationship Father Marty Smith has with a Vietnam Chaplain who became a priest - Father Micheas Langston.
