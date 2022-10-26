Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. Twitter has made...
WDIO-TV
Musk doesn’t seek a “free-for-all hellscape” for Twitter
Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline...
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
HONG KONG — (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea's deadliest accident in years.
Opinion: Armed poll watchers send chiling message
Let us apologize in advance to Barack Obama, who once wrote a book called "The Audacity of Hope." You see, our subject today is what might be called the Caucacity of Nope. The word is a new coinage, a portmanteau of "Caucasian" and "audacity" denoting a brand of white arrogance and entitlement that has become tiresomely familiar in recent years. It often plays out in episodes -- sometimes fatal -- wherein some white person takes it upon...
WDIO-TV
EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?
It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Apple reworks charging port, Google upgrades storage
Apple is changing its charging. The company says it will rework the primary cable port on iPhones, so that it’s compatible with universal USB-C charging. The change comes in order to comply with new, European Union rules, taking effect in 2024. Google has good news for its “workspace” individual...
