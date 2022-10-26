For a half hour or so on a Thursday afternoon about 3 months ago, I had a chance to sit down with a future star. Her name is Savanah Benz. She and her mom Jami came by our radio station in Mandan, my goal was simple: To get a feel of what it's like to start out in a highly competitive field - the country music industry. Alongside Savanah rested her faithful guitar, the one she brings up on stage to play songs of her very own. Think about the confidence one must have to be able to do that and pursue a future career. This article I am writing, in my opinion, doesn't strictly belong on US 103.3's ( country ) social media pages, NO, this is about a local performer in the early stages of following through with her passion - entertaining people for a living. There is nothing more exciting and rewarding than that, except for the fact that it is HARD work.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO