ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Springs, MO

Comments / 0

Related
howellcountynews.com

Glen Nelson Wake

Graveside services for Glen Nelson Wake, 76, Pottersville, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Old Horton Cemetery, Howell County, Missouri. He was born the son of the late Lewis Wake and Essie Collins Wake, on September 21, 1946 in Siloam Springs, Missouri and died October 25, 2022 in Pottersville, Missouri.
POTTERSVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Cabool man arrested on outstanding warrant, patrol reports

A Cabool man was arrested Wednesday night on an outstanding warrant in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Richard D. Mackey, 52, had the warrant on an earlier speeding charge, the patrol said. He is held in the St. Charles County Jail.
CABOOL, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon man charged with attempted escape

A detainee at the Laclede County Jail is accused of attempting to escape custody. 27-year-old Austin Pendergrass is accused of running out of his pod without permission from jail staff and attempting to open access doors to the courtroom, and then running into a bathroom. Jail staff reportedly attempted to get Pendergrass out of the restroom, at which time he was allegedly threatening them, and saying he was getting out of there. Eventually, a Deputy used a taser to contain Pendergrass. In addition to other pending charges, Pendergrass is charged with attempted escape from custody and two counts of assault and is being held without bond.
LEBANON, MO
KTLO

Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time

A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl

Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
LICKING, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy