Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: Successful youth deer hunters
Youth deer season opened Saturday in Texas County. Here are the successful youth deer hunters submitting their photographs to news@houstonherald.com:
Winning Powerball ticket bought, unclaimed in Mountain View
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Mountain View but has not yet been claimed. The ticket was purchased on Oct. 26 at the Anchor C-Store at 1216 E. Highway 60 in Mountain View. Whoever purchased the ticket has until April 24, 2023 to claim their prize. The winning numbers are […]
howellcountynews.com
Glen Nelson Wake
Graveside services for Glen Nelson Wake, 76, Pottersville, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Old Horton Cemetery, Howell County, Missouri. He was born the son of the late Lewis Wake and Essie Collins Wake, on September 21, 1946 in Siloam Springs, Missouri and died October 25, 2022 in Pottersville, Missouri.
Missouri boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
An 8-year-old's lost balloons – and the envelope attached to them – couldn't have found a better place to land.
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool man arrested on outstanding warrant, patrol reports
A Cabool man was arrested Wednesday night on an outstanding warrant in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Richard D. Mackey, 52, had the warrant on an earlier speeding charge, the patrol said. He is held in the St. Charles County Jail.
KYTV
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A Georgia driver faces charges after an officer clocked him going 163 miles per hour in Howell County. Prosecutors charged Efrem Slavik, 21, with resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive within the highway’s right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man charged with attempted escape
A detainee at the Laclede County Jail is accused of attempting to escape custody. 27-year-old Austin Pendergrass is accused of running out of his pod without permission from jail staff and attempting to open access doors to the courtroom, and then running into a bathroom. Jail staff reportedly attempted to get Pendergrass out of the restroom, at which time he was allegedly threatening them, and saying he was getting out of there. Eventually, a Deputy used a taser to contain Pendergrass. In addition to other pending charges, Pendergrass is charged with attempted escape from custody and two counts of assault and is being held without bond.
KTLO
Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time
A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl
Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
Comments / 0