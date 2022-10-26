Read full article on original website
Avalanche names engraved on Stanley Cup
Defeated Lightning in six games last season to win third championship in team history. The Colorado Avalanche are etched in history -- literally. After winning the Stanley Cup last season, the Avalanche got their names engraved on the Cup, the final product which was unveiled Friday. Earlier this offseason, "Colorado...
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
Maple Leafs’ Engvall & Holl at Risk for Losing Roster Spots
After getting called out in the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens and a lifeless effort versus the Arizona Coyotes, the Maple Leafs still haven’t played to their fullest potential. There are multiple reasons for the team’s slow start, from poor defense to the depth scoring being inconsistent. However, two players that are supposed to be making contributions really haven’t done a whole lot.
BATTLE ALL SQUARED UP
The Flames carried a one-goal lead into the third period Saturday night but the visiting Oilers would get a pair in the final frame en route to a 3-2 victory at the Scotiasbank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The two teams are now squared up at a game apiece in...
Stars’ Rookie Wyatt Johnston Making Strong Early Impression
The start of the Dallas Stars 2022-23 regular brings mixed emotions for those who follow the franchise closely. Beginning the campaign with points in five consecutive games while scoring 18 goals in four winning efforts instilled extreme optimism in the hearts of many. However, a lackluster end to a long road trip and an injury to the team’s best player, Miro Heiskanen, served as a “back to reality” moment. Still, there is one pleasant surprise that continues to bring about a buzz. That is the emergence of 19-year-old center Wyatt Johnston.
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
Sabres get pregame high-fives from Okposo's son, Odin
Captain gets big hug from his boy after dapping up entire team. Sometimes you just need a little pregame power-up from Odin himself. Sorry, we're not talking about Thor's father, but Odin Okposo, son of Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. The little Okposo was giving out pregame high-fives to his...
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Kraken notch goals in impressive multiples over past week, but face an elite Pittsburgh offense in final game of homestand. Plus, five former Penguins on Kraken roster. Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Kraken Scoring Punch. While the results of the last four...
Young Oilers fan lives out dream on Halloween
Easton, who has duplication syndrome, gets to be Zamboni driver. One young fan had his dream come true on Saturday. Easton, a young Edmonton Oilers fan, transformed into a Zamboni driver for Halloween when his dad came through with an amazing costume. Easton dressed up in his Oilers hat and...
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
Before Greatness: Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman’s Rookie Season
Steve Yzerman spent all 22 of his NHL seasons with the Detroit Red Wing, leading the team to three Stanley Cups and multiple personal awards. Yzerman ranks seventh all-time in the NHL in points (1,755) and second all-time in Red Wings franchise history behind only Gordie Howe. Yzerman was drafted...
Postgame Report | Thompson, Olofsson lead Sabres in rally over Chicago
Tage Thompson had the Sabres' leaders in his ear as he continued to pursue his second goal of the season, which had eluded him despite a plethora of shot attempts spanning five periods. Sabres coach Don Granato pulled Thompson aside Saturday morning and told him simply to relax and trust...
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Overtime Loss in Buffalo
Chicago falls 4-3 to Buffalo after a third period comeback made by the Sabres. After leading 3-1 heading into the third period, the Sabres would capitalize late in the gameto send the two teams into overtime. The Blackhawks would suffer in their second straight loss after falling to the Sabres, 4-3.
Colin White having Resurgence to Career with Fresh Start on the Florida Panthers
The summer for the Florida Panthers was headlined by a blockbuster move in a trade with the Calgary Flames. All the talk was on bringing in Matthew Tkachuk and shipping out longtime Panthers, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. But a lesser-known deal was made in the offseason that has proven...
Vilardi, Kings send Maple Leafs to third straight loss
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored for the third straight game to help the Los Angeles Kings win 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi has four points (three goals, one assists) in his past three games. He leads the Kings in points (11) and goals (seven).
Raymond scores twice in Red Wings win against Wild
DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. "It feels good to get two tonight, but I haven't been too worried about it," Raymond said. "I just focus on playing the right way, and I knew good things would happen."
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
