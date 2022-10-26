ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Daily Mail

Texas boy, 17, who vanished with his mom, 49, is apprehended by cops in Nebraska with 'her BODY' in trunk of his car, after police chased him and he crashed

A Texas boy was apprehended by Nebraska cops a day after disappearing with his mom - with a woman's body found in the boot feared to be that of his missing parent. Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, was found in Aurora, Nebraska - almost 850 miles away from where he disappeared - on Friday after leading police on a pursuit that ended with his car crashing.
AURORA, NE
People

'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested

So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas man allegedly strangled 2 newborns in the hospital as his girlfriend was in labor

ODESSA, Texas (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into a nursery at a hospital and began choking newborns. According to the Odessa Police Department, on Monday, Oct. 3, officers were called to the Odessa Regional Medical Hospital regarding a disturbance. Medical personnel reportedly told police a man "forced his way into the nursery and began assaulting patients and staff."
ODESSA, TX
Terry Mansfield

Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door

A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
LUBBOCK, TX
People

Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly'

"At some point, we don't know logistically how it happened, but the 22-year old fell in the hole and the grandfather did not clearly see that," police said at a press conference A man has died following a drilling incident at a Texas construction site, according to authorities. Investigators say a 22-year-old man died Wednesday morning when a drill being operated by his grandfather was lowered into a hole at a construction site in Spring while he was inside, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. Harris County Constable deputies responded to the scene along...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

Texas Girl And Her Service Dog Win Miss Dallas Teen Pageant

When someone told 17-year-old Alison Appleby that she couldn't compete in beauty pageants because of her disability, the Texas teen committed to proving them wrong. On October 9, Appleby participated in her first pageant, Miss Dallas Teen 2022. And with Brady, her service dog in training, by her side, it was she who took home the crown.
SHERMAN, TX

