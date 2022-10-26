Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
wrestletalk.com
Original WWE Plan For Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn Revealed
The Bloodline has continued its hold over WWE by accumulating titles and airtime. The brewing tensions between ‘Honorary Uce’ Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are maybe the biggest threat to the faction’s dominance since Brock Lesnar tipped the ring with a tractor at SummerSlam 2022 on July 30.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Nears Collapse On WWE SmackDown
After outside the ring conflict caused a match to go sideways, all hell broke loose at the end of the opening match on WWE SmackDown. With the Bloodline teaming Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa against the Brawling Brutes, Butch and Ridge Holland who were out to avenge the injury to their third Sheamus, Jimmy and Jey Uso were at ringside.
wrestletalk.com
Jim Cornette Reveals Every AEW Wrestler He’d Fire & Every Wrestler He’d Keep
Jim Cornette, no stranger to being outspoken about AEW, has revealed every AEW wrestler he would fire, and every one he’d keep. During the latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette went down the AEW roster page one-by-one to determine who he’d keep if he was running a promotion, and who he wouldn’t.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Calls CM Punk ‘A Cancer’, Real Reason Sheamus Off WWE TV, AEW Rampage Match Changed – News Bulletin – October 28, 2022
An AEW star reportedly called CM Punk “a cancer”, the real reason Sheamus is off WWE TV, a match for tonight’s AEW Rampage has been changed, and more. It’s Friday morning, and here’s our news bulletin for October 28, 2022 to help get your day underway.
wrestletalk.com
More Pics And Video Of WWE Star Sheamus’ Wedding
CJ Perry (who WWE fans may recognize from her former moniker, Lana) was in attendance at Sheamus’ wedding today and has been sharing pics and even a video of the happy couple!. While Perry’s husband Miro is in attendance as a groomsmen, you’ll also notice from one snap another...
wrestletalk.com
Title Changes Hands At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Here are the results from the October 28 NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event, featuring a title change. During the show, the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC and Aussie Open to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. The duo are the second...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Debut Match Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced the debut match for a new star, set to take place tomorrow night. Prior to the October 25 episode of WWE NXT, WWE taped three matches featuring the stars of NXT for the Level Up show. Those matches saw established stars Trick Williams and Brooks Jensen face off with one another, as well as the recently debuted Tank Ledger facing Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Hid In A Closet Ahead Of AEW Debut?
It has been revealed that a former WWE star hid in a closet ahead of their AEW debut. On the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her debut with the company. Speaking on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, referee Aubrey Edwards...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Returning To Old Look?
A top WWE star seems to be returning to an old signature look. Seth Rollins is riding high on WWE Raw after winning the United States Championship for the second time on the October 10 episode. Aside from being one of the company’s top stars and most decorated performers of...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Contract Status & Allegiance To The Company
A NJPW star has discussed their contract status and their allegiance to the company. The New Japan LA dojo has produced some quality in-ring workers, but there might not be anyone trained by Katsuyori Shibata quite like Clark Connors. Connors had a breakout performance in a four way match for...
wrestletalk.com
Another Released WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
Another previously released WWE star has made their return to the company, this one returning for a huge opportunity on SmackDown. On tonight’s October 28 edition of WWE SmackDown, a released star returned as Tenille Dashwood, aka Emma returned to the company for a big match. Tenille Dashwood answered...
wrestletalk.com
Another Star Officially Signs With AEW
Following The Kingdom signing with AEW, a notable update has emerged on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods. Woods has recently been teaming with Tony Nese. The duo notably challenged for The Acclaimed’s AEW Tag Team Championship on the October 21 edition of Rampage. Per Fightful Select (subscription required),...
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Unhappy With PWI 150 Ranking
It’s time for the hot takes to be fired off once again!. Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their annual PWI 500 earlier this year, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being ranked number one on the list, which always causes a lot of sane discussion online that is not toxic or tribalistic at all.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Announces Replacement Match Following Star’s Double Booking
AEW announced several matches for this week’s episode (October 28) of AEW Rampage on TNT during last night’s AEW Dynamite show, including a tag team match pitting Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club against 2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
wrestletalk.com
Absent AEW Stars Release Cryptic Hype Video
A pair of absent AEW stars have been released cryptic hype video possibly teasing their returns. At All Out, Darby Allin, Sting and Miro defeated House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Following the bout, Black bowed to the crowd with many believing that it teased his departure.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Reacts To Not Appearing On SmackDown
An NXT star has reacted on Twitter after he was rumored to be appearing on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown and yet didn’t. After fans had widely speculated about the graduation status of Carmelo Hayes from WWE NXT to the main roster, an answer for tonight at least was just revealed.
wrestletalk.com
Recently Returned Star Teases New Feud On SmackDown
In a backstage segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, a recently returned (in a way) character teased a new feud. In an interview segment with LA Knight, he clearly had resumed his heelish sassy ways as he was decked out in full leather vest, sunglasses indoors, LA Knight glory. While...
wrestletalk.com
A Celebrity Guest Set For AEW Rampage November 4
A celebrity guest (who also happens to be a WWE Hall of Fame inductee!) is scheduled to pop by commentary for AEW Rampage next week. Announced on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (October 28) a special guest on commentary for next week’s episode. Mike Tyson will be returning...
wrestletalk.com
Top NXT Star Discusses Transition From Tag Team Specialist To Singles Star
A top NXT star has discussed their transition from being a tag team specialist to a singles champion. Wes Lee signed to WWE and arrived in NXT alongside Nash Carter to form MSK in 2020. The duo formerly known as The Rascalz in IMPACT and the independent scene quickly become a top tag team for the brand.
