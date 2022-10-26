ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

GREENBELT, Md. — (AP) — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly than white officers. The 36-page complaint alleges that the state police agency, or MSP, also denied promotions and retaliated against officers of color who spoke out against how they are treated.

It also alleges that the agency maintained a hostile work environment by subjecting officers of color to “racist comments and symbols such as using a paper training dummy at a MSP shooting range with a black face and ‘Afro wig’ for officers to shoot at."

The force is currently under investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced in July that it was conducting a probe of whether the agency's hiring and promotion practices are racially discriminatory.

The lawsuit proposes a class made up of officers of color who were disciplined, denied promotions or otherwise discriminated against from October 2019 to the present day. A judge would have to approve the group before the lawsuit could move forward as class action litigation.

The plaintiffs are Byron Tribue and Matin Dunlap, Black men who are currently officers with the agency, and Analisse Diaz, a Black Puerto Rican woman who was terminated by the department in 2019.

In a statement, the police agency said the complaint is under legal review and the department cannot share information about the allegations in the lawsuit.

“The Maryland Department of State Police remains committed to providing the highest quality of law enforcement services to the people of Maryland, while ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees,” the department said. “Significant actions have been taken and are continuing to address even the perception of racism or unfair treatment of any kind.”

The complaint alleges that Tribue, who is Black, has been subjected to discrimination and retaliation by the department, including being suspended for 301 days for an alleged one-hour error in recording his time card, and being denied promotions during the course of his employment with the agency.

The court filing also alleges that the department retaliated against Dunlap, who is Black, after he complained that a white corporal placed a banana on his work vehicle. The corporal was not disciplined and has been repeatedly promoted, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Diaz, who is a Black Puerto Rican woman, has been subjected to discrimination, including her termination after eight years as a state trooper.

“Throughout her time at MSP, Officer Diaz faced a work environment permeated with racism,” the complaint said. “For example, Officer Diaz’s First Sergeant told her that he did not think it was a ‘big deal’ to say the ‘n-word’ or words to that effect.”

The complaint cited another occasion when Diaz was cleaning something in a barrack, when she was told that the state police “should hire her as the cleaning staff.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona's Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Action News Jax

NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s...
Action News Jax

South Carolina woman charged for allegedly practicing medicine without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has been charged for allegedly practicing medicine without having a license. According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse even though she does not have a license. She was allegedly working at seven different nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Picken counties.
ANDERSON, SC
Action News Jax

Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
Action News Jax

Texas chief says state police 'did not fail' in Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas' state police chief said Thursday that his department "did not fail" Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign.
UVALDE, TX
Action News Jax

‘Serious money’: 70-year-old woman wins lottery twice in one week in Delaware; wins $400K

WILMINGTON, Del. — A woman in Delaware won the lottery twice in one week and won $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes on the same day. According to a news release from the Delaware Lottery, a 70-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, won two-six figure prizes in a week totaling about $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes, however, on the same day on Oct. 20.
DELAWARE STATE
Action News Jax

Biden votes early by casting his ballot in Delaware

President Biden voted early in the midterm elections on Saturday, casting a ballot in his home state of Delaware. The president, who turns 80 next month, voted alongside his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden, who voted for the first time. After Natalie voted, Biden placed an "I Voted" sticker on her shirt.
DELAWARE STATE
Action News Jax

California revenues decline amid economic worries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Georgia candidates head to party bastions amid early voting

JESUP, Ga. — (AP) — Georgia's top candidates fanned out Thursday to parts of the state that already embrace them, trying to dig up every bit of support they can amid a big turnout in early voting. For Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, that meant a trip to parts...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Herschel Walker avoids topic of abortion at Waycross campaign stop

In the race for US Senate in Georgia Republican candidate, Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock are making their final pitches to voters with Election Day just 11 days out. Walker held a rally in Waycross Friday afternoon and there’s a notable topic he didn’t bring up: Abortion....
WAYCROSS, GA
Action News Jax

Second choice means $100K lottery payday for North Carolina woman

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sometimes the second choice is the better option. A North Carolina woman, disappointed that a convenience store was out of the scratch-off game she wanted, quickly changed her mind when her second choice revealed a $100,000 winner. “When I scratched it I about had a heart...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Action News Jax

Prize-winning poet Gerald Stern dead at 97

NEW YORK — Gerald Stern, a prize-winning poet and New Jersey’s first poet laureate, died Thursday. He was 97. Stern died at Calvary Hospice in New York City, his longtime partner, Anne Marie Macari said, according to The New York Times. A statement from Macari, released Saturday by publisher WW Norton, did not include the cause of death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

Scientists closely monitoring Hawaii’s largest volcano following increased activity

HONOLULU — Officials are encouraging residents who live on Hawaii’s Big Island to be prepared in case of an eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. Scientists noted an elevated state of background seismicity in September, which has prompted Hawaii officials to ensure that residents are prepared to evacuate if the mountain erupts.
HAWAII STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy