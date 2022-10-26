ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documentary on Ed Sheeran’s Life and Career in the Works

By Alli Patton
 3 days ago
Fans will get an intimate look at Ed Sheeran as a documentary follows him out in the wild, depicting a pop star in his natural habitat.

Exploring all aspects of the “Shape of You” artist’s life and career, a documentary is currently in works as Sheeran continues on his sell-out Mathematics Tour, which kicked off back in April and, reportedly, won’t end until 2026.

Sheeran spoke to The Sun, detailing the project. “We are shooting a documentary at the minute about my life and there was a big conversation about what we include.

“As long as it’s honest and it links in with a theme of something that’s in a song,” he explained, touching on the parameters he and his team are holding to. “There is no point in putting something in if it’s detrimental to my life.”

A naturally private person, Sheeran continued, “It is a very fine line, it is why I live in Suffolk and not in LA. My life as a celebrity is turned on when I am in New York, but at home, I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son.” He added, “You can’t bring celebrity baggage home.”

At this time, the singer’s forthcoming album, Subtract (or ), does not have an official release date, but he told the outlet, “I am in the most creative part of my life … The pressure of every album having to be this gargantuan pop machine is off.

“I feel I have had five of them now and now is the time to explore doing stuff and taking risks,” he continued.

In support of his 2021 release, Equals (or =), Sheeran has been on tour for the majority of 2022. He will embark on the tour’s Australian leg early in 2023 with a 21-date stint across North America from May to September next year.

“I’m ready for you North America,” he captioned a recent video posted to his social media. Watch as Sheeran trains for his tour of North America, below.

Ed Sheeran Photo by Dan Martensen / Atlantic Records

