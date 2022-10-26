Read full article on original website
10-28-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:13 - Hunter, chef, and writer Jeff Benda joins the show. For more info and recipes you can head over to his website Wild Game & Fish. 12:17 - Ag director Bridgette Readel reports on the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota met with North Dakota school members to get more beef into school lunches, the importance of farmers having a farm transition plan when retiring, and 4-H received a $50 million dollar donation from MacKenzie Scott.
North Dakota AG Drew Wrigley: Election workers can't require proof of citizenship to vote
(Bismarck, ND) -- Attorney General Drew Wrigley says North Dakota election workers can't require proof of citizenship to vote. Wrigley issued the opinion Thursday after a formal request from Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick to clarify state law. The attorney general stated in his opinion that poll workers can't...
Minnesota State House District 4B Candidate Jim Joy: "We have to work together to do what's right" to ease tax burdens on families and small businesses
(Hawley, MN) -- A small town Minnesota mayor is putting his hat into the ring in an effort to become the representative for the District 4B in the State House. Jim Joy is a candidate to become a State House Representative in District 4B. The Hawley Mayor joined WDAY Midday to share his mindset he would share with state leaders, find ways to cut back on inflation and taxes, and voice his strong support for law enforcement.
Minnesota Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz: "We are going to win because people are fed up with the status quo"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota Attorney is vowing "to prosecute crime again" if elected to a chief position this November. Jim Schultz, a Minnesota Attorney General Candidate, joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the office. Schultz, who would be the first Republican to hold the office in 56 years if elected, says he is looking to crack down on violent crime and prosecute fraud cases throughout the state.
North Dakota state senator proposes childcare plan; says childcare should be considered "core public infrastructure"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan is touting a Democratic-NPL legislative proposal to address the state's childcare crisis. "It is a crisis and there are so many pieces in childcare that we need many pieces of solutions. There is not one solution that will address all the issues," said Hogan.
North Dakota U.S Senate Candidate Katrina Christiansen: The state has to " decouple our energy sector from those bad guys" in OPEC to improve energy independence
(Bismarck, ND) -- A U.S Senate Candidate is seeking to unseat a longtime incumbent in the upcoming November General Election. Katrina Christiansen spoke on WDAY Midday to share her political views, her top policy priorities, and how the campaign is going so-far this election cycle. "I have an understanding of...
