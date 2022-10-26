(Hawley, MN) -- A small town Minnesota mayor is putting his hat into the ring in an effort to become the representative for the District 4B in the State House. Jim Joy is a candidate to become a State House Representative in District 4B. The Hawley Mayor joined WDAY Midday to share his mindset he would share with state leaders, find ways to cut back on inflation and taxes, and voice his strong support for law enforcement.

