The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
12 Events to Help You Make the Most of Halloween in Northern Colorado
Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — oh my! Spooky season is here, and there's no better place to celebrate than in Northern Colorado. Check out 12 Front Range events that will help you make the most of your Halloweekend below. Halloween Events in Fort Collins. The Upside Down Prom |...
Voodoo Doughnut Opens at DIA on Friday
Looking to get your carb load and a sugar fix before you take off from Denver International Airport? Look no further than Voodoo Doughnut. The Portland, Oregon-based doughnut chain will be opening in Concourse B on Friday, October 28. The opening of the airport location will mark the 15th location...
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
Craft Bag: Denver International Airport to Feature Art Made Out of Luggage
You've heard of Samsonite, might call this, 'Samson-art.' The fund that has brought Denver some very notable works of art has now commissioned a piece of art made up of old luggage. Maybe yours. Luckily, no tax dollars will be used for the piece, and travelers at Denver International Airport...
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
Denver One of the Worst Places if There was a Dragon Invasion
Let me start off by saying dragons aren't real. But what if they were not just folklore and there were real fire-breathing animals that thrives on treasures? Not a comforting thought at all, but we're playing the land of "what ifs" right now. I am a sucker for medieval movies....
Traffic Trouble: Busy Stretch of Mulberry Street to Be Closed Oct 28-31
Road closures don't often make for "hot news," but when it comes to a pretty important stretch of a major artery in Fort Collins, an exception is made. The City of Fort Collins put out a release on the day before the closure, which doesn't give travelers a lot of notice, especially with Halloween festivities happening during the timeframe.
Peace, Love, and Little Donuts Says “Peace Out” to Fort Collins
When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Halloween night, there will be one less donut shop in the city of Fort Collins. An email was sent today from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts that is leaving a donut hole piece of our hearts missing. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts sent...
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
Facial Reconstruction Photo Released in Weld County Cold Case
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found four miles west of Platteville nearly 49 years ago. The agency posted a facial reconstruction photo of the woman on its Facebook page Thursday morning. According to the post, the caucasian woman's remains...
Check Out The New And Revamped Archery Range In Windsor
Do you like shooting bow and arrows or know someone that does? Windsor has the spot for you, well it's actually been a spot for a while but now it's bigger, better, new and improved and all that sort of stuff. The Town of Windsor just had a ribbon cutting...
Halloween 20 Years Ago: We Were All Alone in the Stanley Hotel
Twenty years ago, my former boss and I were obsessed with the lore of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. It’s an iconic Colorado hotel, of course, but also iconic for different reasons among ‘ghost hunter’ types around the world. Stephen King stayed there (in infamous Room...
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
Young Woman Reported Missing After Going Out To Bars Alone In Fort Collins
A young woman has just been reported missing by Fort Collins Police, and now officials are seeking the public's help in locating her. On Monday night (Oct. 24) at around 11:20 p.m. local time, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) received a report of found property that had been left near a bar in downtown Fort Collins.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
