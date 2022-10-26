ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

PIX11

Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
COPIAGUE, NY
27east.com

Family of Missing Kayaker Offers Reward for His Recovery

The family of Dario Cholula Rojas, the 31-year-old Queens man who disappeared on the night of October 19 when he went fishing in a kayak off Tyndal Point in North... more. The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and ... 26 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
fox5ny.com

Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD

LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and another, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police Department...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

County Road 39 in Southampton Reopens After Head-On Collision

UPDATE: October 26, 5:16 p.m.: County Road 39 reopens Police reported that as of 5:13 p.m. County Road 39 reopened. Original Story A head-on collision on County Road 39 in... more. The Express News Group hosted a debate between the candidates for the 1st Congressional District ... 29 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton

A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 27

SPRINGS — A Fort Pond Boulevard woman reported to Town Police on September 20 that she received mail on September 14 at her work address about an unemployment claim she... more. MONTAUK — On August 20, an East Islip woman went to the Town Police substation in Montauk to...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
27east.com

April Gornik Injured in Hit-And-Run

The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and other injuries when she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Ferry Road in North... more. On a recent trip to the basement of the Sag Harbor Village Police headquarters, Chief ... by Stephen J....
SAG HARBOR, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash

LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

