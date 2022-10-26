Read full article on original website
Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
Suspect At Large After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram
A suspect is at large after the fatal overnight shooting of a woman on Long Island. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road. When officers arrived,...
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
27east.com
Family of Missing Kayaker Offers Reward for His Recovery
The family of Dario Cholula Rojas, the 31-year-old Queens man who disappeared on the night of October 19 when he went fishing in a kayak off Tyndal Point in North... more. The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and ... 26 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
fox5ny.com
Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD
LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and another, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police Department...
27east.com
County Road 39 in Southampton Reopens After Head-On Collision
UPDATE: October 26, 5:16 p.m.: County Road 39 reopens Police reported that as of 5:13 p.m. County Road 39 reopened. Original Story A head-on collision on County Road 39 in... more. The Express News Group hosted a debate between the candidates for the 1st Congressional District ... 29 Oct 2022...
27east.com
Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton
UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 27
SPRINGS — A Fort Pond Boulevard woman reported to Town Police on September 20 that she received mail on September 14 at her work address about an unemployment claim she... more. MONTAUK — On August 20, an East Islip woman went to the Town Police substation in Montauk to...
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say
A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
27east.com
Longtime Schmidt’s Market Customers Share Their Thoughts on Final Day in Business for Village Staple
“Devastating.” “A shame.” “Terrible.” Those were some of the words and phrases customers used repeatedly on Friday, October 21, as they grabbed items off nearly bare shelves and put them... more. Over the past several years, the Westhampton Beach girls volleyball team has clashed with...
Cash reward offered for information on Ulta Beauty grand larceny on Oct. 9
Police are searching for the woman they say stole approximately $1,760 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty on Sunrise Highway on Oct. 9.
Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Yaphank
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway, which caused gridlock during the morning commute. The crash took place in Yaphank around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the westbound side. According to the Suffolk County Police, Nassau County resident Josephine...
Hudson Valley Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Local Cemetery
When one of your loved ones has passed on, you want peace of mind knowing that their final resting place is not disturbed in any manner. But not all show such respect. Local police say they've received numerous complaints over the past few months that someone has been stealing from various gravesites at a cemetery in the area.
27east.com
April Gornik Injured in Hit-And-Run
The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and other injuries when she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Ferry Road in North... more. On a recent trip to the basement of the Sag Harbor Village Police headquarters, Chief ... by Stephen J....
NBC New York
Cable Repairman Allegedly Helps Suspect Hide from Cops — But Onboard Camera Busts Both
A Long Island cable repairman allegedly helped an armed suspect hide in his company van from police officers looking for him. But that choice is also what led to both men getting arrested — because the work van had a camera inside that recorded their entire conversation. The dramatic...
Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash
LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
Long Island chiropractor arrested for assaulting teen girl during exam
A Long Island chiropractor was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing a teenage girl during an exam, authorities said.
Professor: Breach caused by Superstorm Sandy helped clean the Great South Bay, but concerns remain
The storm ripped through a part of Fire Island, causing a breach west of Smith Point Park that let water flow from the ocean into Bellport Bay.
