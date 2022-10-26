Read full article on original website
Related
3 Connecticut college students killed in van crash in Massachusetts, university officials say
Three Connecticut college students were killed after their van crashed with a pickup truck in Massachusetts, university officials say
When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?
If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Comments / 0