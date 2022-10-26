Read full article on original website
KQED
Oakland’s TOMBOGO is Designing the Future of Functional Fashion
An empty classroom can feel like a jarring setting to return to. No one wants to relive the anxiety of not knowing any classmates or showing up unprepared for a big test. But Tommy Bogo made the high school experience something to celebrate at New York Fashion Week last month. With his spring/summer 2023 collection, “For the Truant & the Fluent,” the Oakland-raised fashion and industrial designer returned to the beginnings of TOMBOGO.
KQED
A Family Tradition of Altar Making, As Told by Rio Yañez
At the heart of Día de los Muertos is a celebration of the cycle of life. It's a time to talk with our dead. We sing to them, prepare altars with flower and food offerings, and share stories to keep their memories alive. It's both a sacred and joyous time.
KQED
Kapwa Gardens’ ‘Ancestor Altars’ Brings Healing for All Souls Day
In early 2019, a tiny parking lot sat idly on 967 Mission St. By the fall, Kultivate Labs — an economic development nonprofit and arts organization working to bolster San Francisco’s SOMA Pilipinas district — had transformed the space into a colorful, lush paradise for gathering and healing. They named it Kapwa Gardens, revitalizing the once lonely environment with the Filipino belief of kapwa, or interconnectedness. On Sunday Oct. 30, Balay Kreative — an artist support program under Kultivate Labs — will launch the Ancestor Altars art installation at an All Souls Day event to honor deceased loved ones.
KQED
‘Simple Interactions’ Bridges the Sounds of Hong Kong and SF’s Chinatown at 41 Ross
Hidden within one of San Francisco Chinatown’s many narrow alleyways, 41 Ross is a small creative oasis that hosts interactive artist residencies and community programs. From now through Oct. 31, the studio is inviting visitors to tinker with various handcrafted sound devices, listen to ambient sound transported from Hong Kong, and explore self-guided sound tours based on stories submitted by Chinatown residents — all created by current 41 Ross’ resident artists, the Hong Kong-based Andio Lai, Hoi-yu Tsang and soundpocket.
KQED
Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?
Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
KQED
Bay Area Children's Hospitals Strained as RSV Surge Arrives
Patients are flooding Bay Area hospitals as a common respiratory virus sweeps across the region, mirroring a similar surge that has ravaged the East Coast this month. “Last night I admitted a 3-year-old child from the emergency department who spent nine hours in the emergency room waiting for a bed in the hospital,” said Dr. David Cornfield, pediatric pulmonologist at Stanford University. “And that's not terrifically unusual [right now].”
KQED
For the First Time Since 1998, Santa Clara County Will Have a New Sheriff
In the Bay’s most populous county, Laurie Smith has served as sheriff since 1998. But in this election — amid a wave of scandals and an ongoing corruption trial — she will not be on the ballot. Now, two men are running to take over the office....
KQED
No Charges for Sheriff's Deputy in Fatal 2021 Shooting of Black Man in Danville
A former Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy already serving prison time for shooting and killing a man in 2018 won’t face new criminal charges for the fatal shooting of another man two-and-a-half years later, District Attorney Diana Becton announced Friday. “To say that this was a difficult case...
