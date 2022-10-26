Read full article on original website
‘Honor and Respect’ to walk 16 miles to honor fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month. Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
Stew the service pig pays visit to Bristol PD
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a devastating loss, the Bristol Police Department is still recovering. Only two weeks ago, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush attack. Not only has the community been mourning, but their fellow officers have been recuperating as well. But as the police force recovers, the […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol man looking to put up blue ribbons in honor of fallen officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The tributes keep coming in for Bristol’s fallen officers. The community has been showing its support in a big way for the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. A Bristol man is looking to put up blue ribbons. Jamie Perchiano said DeMonte...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Benefit Concert Held Honoring Fallen Bristol Police Officers
For country singer and Connecticut native Jordan Oaks, law enforcement has represented an important part of his life. Oaks had officers in his family and was a cadet when he was younger. His song “He Bleeds Blue” paying tribute to the sacrifices of police officers across the country.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing
2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Eyewitness News
Manchester High School dismisses following emailed threat
Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue. Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers. The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash...
24-Year-Old Berlin Man Killed In Hartford Crash
A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early this morning. The crash took place in Hartford around 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area for...
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Meriden man charged with murder in Southington killing
Meriden man charged with murder in Southington killing.
3 New Haven Men Wanted For Armed Carjacking Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Milford
Three Connecticut men have been charged in connection with two armed carjackings following a police pursuit. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers initiated a traffic stop for motor vehicle violations after it was determined the...
Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
WTNH.com
Trailblazer Birthday: Female marine in Farmington turns 100 years old
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — “October 7th, 1922, my dear mother started me on this journey,” said Dottie Dee, born in New Haven. This remarkable woman has lived through history. “Somehow or other I ended-up here,” she said. And that’s 100 years young, living life as a...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury
Friday Night Football: West Haven VS. Sheehan Friday Night Football: Wethersfield VS. South Windsor. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two people...
Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
New Britain Herald
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
