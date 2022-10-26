The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges after a woman in Platteville police custody was struck by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirms it has submitted its final investigation into the officers’ actions to the DA for review. Officers could face recklessness charges after they left Yareni Rios-Gonzales in a police car parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. Rios-Gonzalez was arrested on September 17 in connection with a road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she’s accused of pulling a gun on another driver. She could face felony charges in connection with the incident.

PLATTEVILLE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO