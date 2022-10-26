WESTERVILLE — Highland volleyball coach Rob Terrill wasn't exaggerating when he said his squad and Bloom-Carroll were mirror images of one another. "I knew that was going to be a tough match," he said. "Same record, same record in the league, we both split with somebody in our league. We both lost to Jerome in two. We did beat Big Walnut and they lost to them, but other than that, things were really tight all the way across if you compared us in every way.

