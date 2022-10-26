Read full article on original website
Related
'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children to sing God Save the King', says government's social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh
The government's social mobility tsar has said that white teachers should teach schoolchildren from ethnic minority backgrounds to sing God Save the King. Social Mobility Commission chair Katharine Birbalsingh, known as Britain's strictest headteacher, said children are at risk of feeling they don't 'belong' in the UK if they do not sing the national anthem - even if it makes them feel 'uncomfortable'.
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Professor Kathleen Stock says she will never teach in Britain again due to lack of free speech after she was hounded out of Sussex University in trans rights row
An academic at the centre of a row about trans rights says she will never work again in a British university due to a lack of free speech. Professor Kathleen Stock, 50, was hounded out of her position at Sussex University by activists last October because she questioned transgender ideology.
Schools warn they could introduce four-day weeks in major blow for families
Schools are warning that they face a 'catastrophic' impact on their budgets and they could be forced to drop down to four-day weeks, with a significant cut in learning hours. A survey of 630 headteachers by the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) found that 98 percent of the schools surveyed would have to make some sort of savings over the next few years as costs rise.
Discriminating against ethnic minority pupils’ hairstyles is now much harder
At just 15 years old, Ruby Williams found herself at centre of a legal battle that would later prove to be a turning point for how equality laws are enforced across the UK in relation to hair texture. As a student at the Urswick school in east London, Williams was...
wonkhe.com
Podcast: Reshuffle, industrial action, applications decline
This week on the podcast Rishi Sunak has been reshuffling his team of ministers – what could the impacts be for higher education?. Plus we have the results of UCU’s ballot on industrial action, applications appear to be in decline and students seem to have been forgotten about in the cost of living crisis – again.
wonkhe.com
Plan B for business
Finding an alternative to Horizon is about money – but also about stitching together multi-national partnerships between universities, businesses, and global institutions. Over at UKRI HQ this May the team took this issue head-on. In a board discussion on Horizon, it was noted that:. “The board noted that non-association...
wonkhe.com
Higher Education Postcard – advertising
The Great Eastern Railway would like you to know that its trains let you see such magnificent sights as Trinity College, Cambridge. And we know this because it published a postcard of Trinity College with its crest overprinted. Universities – and not only the pretty Oxbridge colleges – were clearly...
wonkhe.com
Student housing policy presents choices that the sector should grasp
It’s a miserable sign of the times. On the tube the other day, this correspondent on Twitter noticed an ad encouraging home owners with spare rooms to put them on the market for £800 to “ward off rising living costs” and “help ease the housing crisis”.
bestcolleges.com
College Enrollment in Korean Courses Skyrockets in the U.S.
Korean popular culture has swept through the U.S. in the past decade. And more college students are taking Korean language classes — now more than ever. Enrollment in other prominent language courses has declined since 2009. College students can now major or minor in Korean at institutions across the...
Comments / 0