Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
Free Community Dinner At Minetto United Methodist Church
OSWEGO – The Minetto United Methodist Church will provide a free dinner on Thursday, November 3, serving dine-in guests and take-outs only in the dining room from 4 to 5:30 p.m. or until the food is gone. There will be no drive-thru service. The menu will be pulled pork,...
Harvest Festival sees huge turnout at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday morning, Watertown Parks and Recreation hosted Thompson Park’s annual Harvest Festival. Kids were encouraged to show up in costume for pumpkin painting, scarecrow decorating and Halloween-themed games. The Watertown Fire Department made an appearance, hoisting kids up into the driver seat of their...
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students
FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
Early voting times and locations
Onondaga|Cayuga|Cortland|Madison|Oneida|Oswego|Tompkins|Wayne (WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2022 election will be from October 29 – November 6 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below. ONONDAGA COUNTY Early Voting Hours: Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00 […]
Halloween parade held for nursing home residents
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween fun isn’t just for the young!. At Samaritan Keep Home, the staff put on a Halloween parade for residents on Wednesday. The staff got creative, making floats and dressing up as characters like Ursula from the Little Mermaid, Minnie Mouse, and Cat in the Hat.
Richard DeSantis – October 23, 2022
Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony & Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
United Way Annual Diamond Ring Raffle Donated By DuFore’s Jewelers
OSWEGO – Tis the season! The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a beautiful diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: Fulton Is So Lucky
A recent letter to the editor made claims that the City of Fulton was so lucky that Housing Visions of Syracuse was willing to help the city with their DRI project. Well let’s look at how lucky the city has been when we were chosen as focal points of any help, telling us we were so lucky.
15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
Guest Speaker Combines Music, Motivation During Presentations In Phoenix Schools
PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a guest speaker who has been in the national spotlight for her vocal talents as well as her motivational presentations. Jessie Funk, a certified life coach, author and singer, infused music into her presentations at...
Art Association Of Oswego Presents Exhibition Of Ron Throop Paintings
OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego is pleased to present “The Pleasure at Being the Cause,” an exhibition of 2022 paintings by Ron Throop, opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 – 9 p.m. This is also a fundraiser to raise money for a new floor...
'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction
ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction. Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef...
Leigh Hilgenberg Joins Oswego Health As New Executive Director, Administrator Of The Manor, Springside At Seneca Hill
OSWEGO – Licensed Nursing Home Administrator Leigh Hilgenberg joins Oswego Health providing leadership, direction, and administration of all aspects of The Manor and Springside at Seneca Hill. For the past decade, Hilgenberg has devoted her career to quality management, and ensuring patients within Central New York have the necessary...
Fayetteville man honored by AARP for community service
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For over 24 years, Robert O’Connor served as the lead Congressional Volunteer for AARP N.Y., in Onondaga County. To reward his efforts, AARP presented him with their highest award for community service. O’Connor, from Fayetteville, was presented with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community...
CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
Michael Johnson: Autumn’s Glory
OSWEGO COUNTY – As the leaves fall to the ground, another season of leaf peeping comes to an end. This autumn, the peak foliage viewing season was spectacular, with weather conditions over the past few months creating a brilliant display of color in Oswego County. A dry summer followed...
