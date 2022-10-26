ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Zach Wilson Lead The Jets To More Signature Victories?

It is hard to believe that the New York Jets are 5-2 heading into week eight of the NFL season. Defensively they are very solid led by DJ Reed, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams. Ever since head coach Robert Saleh made those comments about keeping receipts, his team has stepped up and are clearly behind their head coach. The loyal and dedicated Jets fans deserve a successful season and it appears they are trending in that direction. However, Zach Wilson remains a question mark for this team and two major injuries could impact the rest of the season too, as I mention in my quick take from The Times Union:
Baltimore Turns Things Around In Second Half, Win Over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. -- After struggling in the first half, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to put things together offensively, even after losing tight end Mark Andrews to a shoulder injury in the second quarter, to knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. The loss was the fifth out of the past six games for the Bucs (3-5) after starting 2-0, as the Ravens (5-3) were able to win their third out of the past four.
Rodgers Using Tough-Love Approach With Slumping Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL's worse offenses into this week's game at Buffalo against the Bills. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM on Tuesday that the offense was making far too many mental mistakes. Frequent offenders, he said, should lose playing time.
When is the NFL Trade Deadline?

There are plenty of marquee names on the market as this season's NFL trade deadline nears. Teams are making calls and offers, and strategizing the best way they know how to maximize their team's potential near the season's mid point. There have been a few trades lately in the league,...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

