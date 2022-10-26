It is hard to believe that the New York Jets are 5-2 heading into week eight of the NFL season. Defensively they are very solid led by DJ Reed, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams. Ever since head coach Robert Saleh made those comments about keeping receipts, his team has stepped up and are clearly behind their head coach. The loyal and dedicated Jets fans deserve a successful season and it appears they are trending in that direction. However, Zach Wilson remains a question mark for this team and two major injuries could impact the rest of the season too, as I mention in my quick take from The Times Union:

1 DAY AGO