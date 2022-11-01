Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: Jennifer Garner, Kylie Jenner and More

Ghosts, goblins and witches, oh my! Jennifer Garner , Kylie Jenner , Sarah Michelle Gellar and more celebrities showed off their unique style while dressing up for Halloween in 2022.

The 13 Going on 30 star, for her part, kicked off the holiday season on October 19 by wearing not one, but two different ghost costumes in her kitchen.

“Three little ghostesses, sitting on postesses, eating buttered toastesses,” Garner, 50, said in a spooky-themed Instagram video on October 19. “Greasing their fistesses, up to their wristesses. Oh, what beastesses to make such feastesses!”

The Alias alum sported an all-white ghoul look, which featured a grey wig and white slippers, while sitting beside a purple and black ghost in the clip. Her pup, Birdie, got in on the fun as well wearing a white sheet and cutouts over his eyes and nose.

Garner’s fall fun didn’t stop there. She later gave her social media followers a tutorial on how to properly carve a pumpkin — with the help of a hand mixer. “Spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works! 🎃,” the Daredevil actress captioned the Instagram video on October 23.

Earlier in the month, Jenner channeled her inner Wizard of Oz witch while hanging out with pal Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The model shared a snap of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, via Instagram on October 12 wearing green face makeup while lying in a bathtub surrounded by bat décor and candles.

Gellar, meanwhile, paid homage to her recent Netflix movie Do Revenge , in which she played the Headmaster.

“I told @jennkaytin I was jealous I never got to wear the amazing costumes she designed for the Rosehill uniform … so …” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, captioned the schoolgirl snap via Instagram on October 25. “But now the bigger question … am I more an Eleanor or Drea?!? #dorevenge.”

The New York native donned an all-lavender outfit reminiscent of Drea ( Camila Mendes ) and Eleanor’s ( Maya Hawk ) uniform in the drama. She topped off the look with a purple shawl and plaid lavender tie.

“Heart just exploded,” Mendes, 28, wrote in response to the epic ensemble.

Scroll down to see what your favorite celebrities wore for Halloween this year: