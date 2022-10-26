ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The Independent

Taylor Swift’s former classmate hit with backlash: ‘Looking for clout’

A former classmate of Taylor Swift is facing criticism after she made multiple claims about the singer’s alleged high school experience. Jessica McLane shared the claims over a series of videos uploaded to TikTok. In the first video, shared in September and captioned: “Everything Ms Swift does is intentional,” McLane began by revealing that she went to Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, the same high school as Swift, and that she and the singer grew up in the same town after Swift’s family relocated from Pennsylvania.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
A.V. Club

Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video

It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
College Media Network

‘Midnights’ recounts Taylor Swift’s fantasies of love, revenge

American singer-songwriter, director and global superstar Taylor Swift released her long-awaited 10th studio album “Midnights ”on Oct. 21. With spectacular production, lyricism and vivid descriptions, Swift delivers a masterful record and a dreamy comeback to pop. The 13-track album is about sleepless nights in Swift’s life where she...
Popculture

Taylor Swift 'Anti-Hero' Music Video Edited Following Backlash

It's only been a week since Taylor Swift released Midnights, but the record-breaking album is already undergoing a slight change. After it was swept up in controversy, Swift's "Anti-Hero" music video has been edited to remove a controversial moment with a scale that had some viewers believing the scene to be fat-shaming in nature.
