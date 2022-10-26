Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s former classmate hit with backlash: ‘Looking for clout’
A former classmate of Taylor Swift is facing criticism after she made multiple claims about the singer’s alleged high school experience. Jessica McLane shared the claims over a series of videos uploaded to TikTok. In the first video, shared in September and captioned: “Everything Ms Swift does is intentional,” McLane began by revealing that she went to Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, the same high school as Swift, and that she and the singer grew up in the same town after Swift’s family relocated from Pennsylvania.
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
‘Midnights’ recounts Taylor Swift’s fantasies of love, revenge
American singer-songwriter, director and global superstar Taylor Swift released her long-awaited 10th studio album “Midnights ”on Oct. 21. With spectacular production, lyricism and vivid descriptions, Swift delivers a masterful record and a dreamy comeback to pop. The 13-track album is about sleepless nights in Swift’s life where she...
Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Performance
Fans were stunned when Swift unexpectedly appeared on stage at a recent Bon Iver concert.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Taylor Swift, Haim, Janet Jackson, and More
Janet Jackson has been the glamorous star of Instagram lately. This past week, she jetted off to Doha for a Fashion Trust Arabia event, which she attended in a black Valentino jumpsuit and a sweeping cape and accessorized with a gold necklace by Hairaat and a gilded pill purse. A vision, indeed.
Taylor Swift 'Anti-Hero' Music Video Edited Following Backlash
It's only been a week since Taylor Swift released Midnights, but the record-breaking album is already undergoing a slight change. After it was swept up in controversy, Swift's "Anti-Hero" music video has been edited to remove a controversial moment with a scale that had some viewers believing the scene to be fat-shaming in nature.
