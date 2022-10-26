Chiefs betting odds for AFC West, conference championship and Super Bowl LVII at the bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week in Week 8, but the work is far from over. The team’s pursuit of Super Bowl LVII will kick into high gear when they get back to it following the bye week.

There was a little hesitation from oddsmakers to start the 2022 campaign after the disappointing playoff results the year prior and Tyreek Hill’s departure. After seven games, it’s clear that the Chiefs remain as one of the NFL’s elite teams and the betting odds reflect it.

Here’s a quick look at the latest betting odds as we head into the next stretch of the 2022 regular season.

AFC West Winner

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Tipico Sportsbook odds: -500

With sole possession of the AFC West lead and wins over the Raiders and Chargers, the Chiefs are the clear favorites to win the division. Should they win the AFC West, they’ll become the only team in division history to win the AFC West in seven consecutive seasons.

Conference Championship Winner

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Tipico Sportsbook odds: +320

The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship game for four consecutive years, winning the game in two of those four years. Things could be different this year. The Bills have a one-game lead on Kansas City and hold a tiebreaker over them as things currently stand following Week 7. Right now, they have the second-best odds to win the AFC title game behind Buffalo (+135).

Super Bowl LVII Winner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Sportsbook odds: +650

Two teams — the Bills (+260) and Eagles (+500) — have better odds to win Super Bowl LVII than the Chiefs. Philadelphia remains undefeated and Buffalo has the best record in the AFC conference. So long as those teams continue winning games, they’ll remain right at the top of the betting odds through the remainder of the season. For K.C. to gain any ground here, they’ll have to keep pace and hope that