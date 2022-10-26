ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs betting odds for AFC West, conference championship and Super Bowl LVII at the bye week

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065qI2_0innHDZ700

The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week in Week 8, but the work is far from over. The team’s pursuit of Super Bowl LVII will kick into high gear when they get back to it following the bye week.

There was a little hesitation from oddsmakers to start the 2022 campaign after the disappointing playoff results the year prior and Tyreek Hill’s departure. After seven games, it’s clear that the Chiefs remain as one of the NFL’s elite teams and the betting odds reflect it.

Here’s a quick look at the latest betting odds as we head into the next stretch of the 2022 regular season.

AFC West Winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AH8b4_0innHDZ700
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Tipico Sportsbook odds: -500

With sole possession of the AFC West lead and wins over the Raiders and Chargers, the Chiefs are the clear favorites to win the division. Should they win the AFC West, they’ll become the only team in division history to win the AFC West in seven consecutive seasons.

Conference Championship Winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoKPR_0innHDZ700
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Tipico Sportsbook odds: +320

The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship game for four consecutive years, winning the game in two of those four years. Things could be different this year. The Bills have a one-game lead on Kansas City and hold a tiebreaker over them as things currently stand following Week 7. Right now, they have the second-best odds to win the AFC title game behind Buffalo (+135).

Super Bowl LVII Winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5rJa_0innHDZ700
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Sportsbook odds: +650

Two teams — the Bills (+260) and Eagles (+500) — have better odds to win Super Bowl LVII than the Chiefs. Philadelphia remains undefeated and Buffalo has the best record in the AFC conference. So long as those teams continue winning games, they’ll remain right at the top of the betting odds through the remainder of the season. For K.C. to gain any ground here, they’ll have to keep pace and hope that

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CU Buffs head coaching candidates: Jon Wilner’s top picks

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach search should gain more steam in the next few weeks, especially after they hired a search firm. The interest has been plentiful — this is a Power Five football job in one of the top conferences. We have already examined a number of different outlets’ hot lists for the job, with Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun and Bryan Harsin as some of the top names on essentially every list. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner gave his list of candidates, and there are some different names here, including the controversial Klayton Adams. Here’s Wilner’s complete list of potential names for Colorado’s vacant...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule

The Denver Broncos traveled to England this week for a London showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will begin at 7:30 a.m. MT and will be available exclusively on ESPN+. Broncos vs. Jaguars live in London! Join ESPN+ to watch!. Here’s a look at the team’s complete schedule....
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster shakeup sends 3 to IR, add 5 vs Bears in Week 8

It was all good just a week ago. Entering this point in time in Week 7, the conversation in this space was about the Cowboys getting themselves healthy heading into the middle of the season. The most important cog, quarterback Dak Prescott was returning and the team’s injury report was thinning out. Now? Dallas has to once again shake up their roster to get themselves prepared for the next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit. Ohio State struggled for about three-quarters (or more) of the game against Penn State, TCU and West Virginia were in a match, Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame, UCF upset Cincinnati, and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU, Georgia did blow out Florida, Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky, while Oregon handled business against Cal and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chiefs have inquired about Texans WR Brandin Cooks

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing their diligence on some of the trade options around the league. Fans are hopeful that Brett Veach can make a move ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. While that remains to be seen, it’s clear there is at least some level of interest in acquiring a player. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, the Chiefs are among the three teams who have reached out to the Texans about the availability of WR Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy