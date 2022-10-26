Snell Library, located in the center of Northeastern University’s campus, is the school’s only official undergraduate library space. Snell is a four-story building, which is conveniently divided into four learning sections based on the noise levels that are acceptable on the given floor. The first floor is the “Active Zone” for regular conversations and phone usage, the second floor is the “Collaborative Zone” designed for regular conversations, but limited phone use, and the third floor is a “Preferred Quiet Zone,” meant for quiet conversations and muted phones. Last, the fourth floor, has the most strict rules as the “Preferred Silent Zone,” with no conversations or phone usage.

