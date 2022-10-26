ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

huntnewsnu.com

Chow Down Beantown: Episode 7

This episode Jess is joined by Bailey Hara from Spoon University Northeastern to talk about what it’s like to be a food blogger in Boston! Tune in for fun stories, recommendations, and some Boston food trivia!
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students

Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Students must respect Snell’s fourth floor silent policy

Snell Library, located in the center of Northeastern University’s campus, is the school’s only official undergraduate library space. Snell is a four-story building, which is conveniently divided into four learning sections based on the noise levels that are acceptable on the given floor. The first floor is the “Active Zone” for regular conversations and phone usage, the second floor is the “Collaborative Zone” designed for regular conversations, but limited phone use, and the third floor is a “Preferred Quiet Zone,” meant for quiet conversations and muted phones. Last, the fourth floor, has the most strict rules as the “Preferred Silent Zone,” with no conversations or phone usage.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: MBTA construction has been a burden on Northeastern students

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation, or MBTA, Orange Line connecting Forest Hills and Oak Grove has been the second most traveled line since its construction in 1901. The entire line was shut down from Aug. 19 through Sept. 18 because the line had been running slower causing it to take an extra 20 minutes for a round trip on the orange line.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Susan Chira shares insights on intersection of journalism, activism

Wednesday evening, Egan Research Center’s Raytheon Amphitheater was packed with students and faculty listening to a conversation about the tussle between journalism and activism. Members of the Northeastern University community were treated to a unique perspective into this oft-controversial topic from a renowned journalist who has made a name...
BOSTON, MA

