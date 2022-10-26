ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Nab Third Straight Conference Crown

The UMass Lowell men's cross country team came out on top at the America East Conference Championship for a third consecutive season, bringing home the crown for the fourth time in five years on Saturday in Baltimore. The women picked up a conference title, as well, marking the third year in a row that the River Hawks have swept the championships.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Soar to Third Consecutive America East Championship

The UMass Lowell women's cross country team completed the three-peat on Saturday in Baltimore, taking home the America East Conference Championship for the third consecutive year. The men picked up a conference title, as well, marking the third year in a row that the River Hawks have swept the championships.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Battle With UAlbany Ends In 0-0 Draw

LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-8-5, 0-3-3 AE) earned a hard-fought point in a 0-0 draw against the UAlbany Great Danes (4-7-5, 3-1-2 AE) on Friday night at Cushing Field. The River Hawks owned the shot advantage, 17-14, however, both teams tallied only four shots...
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

No. 18 River Hawks Edge No. 9 BU, 2-1

LOWELL, Mass.— Led by a two-goal night from freshman Scout Truman (Lethbridge, Ontario), the No. 18 UMass Lowell men's hockey (5-2-0, 2-0-0 Hockey East) edged out No. 9 Boston University (3-3-0, 1-2-0 HEA), 2-1, in front of a bustling crowd of 5,040 at the Tsongas Center Friday night. "Overall,...
LOWELL, MA
merrimackathletics.com

Field Hockey Drops Season Finale at Rider

Lawrenceville N.J. – The Merrimack College field hockey team dropped its 2022 season finale on Friday afternoon with a loss to Rider University. Records: Merrimack (1-16) | Rider (12-5) Rapid Recap. The score was tied at zero at the end of the first quarter. Warrior goalkeeper Isabelle Gardiner had...
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Rescue a Point in Dramatic 1-1 Draw with New Hampshire

LOWELL, Mass. – Senior Allison LeBlanc (Saugus, Mass.) scored her career goal with just one second remaining to help rescue a point for the UMass Lowell women's soccer team (7-6-4, 4-2-2 AE) in a dramatic 1-1 game against New Hampshire (8-5-2, 5-1-2 AE) on senior night at Cushing Field.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

No. 18 River Hawks Locked in on Home-and-Home with No. 9 BU

Friday v. Boston University: Live Stats | Watch (ESPN+) | Watch (STRETCH) | Listen | Game Notes | Tickets. Saturday at Boston University: Live Stats | Watch (ESPN+) | Watch (STRETCH) | Listen. LOWELL, Mass.— The UMass Lowell hockey team (4-2-0, 1-0-0 Hockey East) looks ahead to its first conference...
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Set For Friday Matchup With UAlbany

LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-8-4, 0-3-2 AE) will wrap up their home schedule as they take on the UAlbany Great Danes (4-7-4, 3-1-1 AE) this Friday afternoon at Cushing Field. Friday, October 28 vs. UAlbany (4:00 p.m.) Live Stats | Watch. LAST TIME OUT.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating report of shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A report of a shooting in Manchester is under investigation. Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Oak and Myrtle streets and officers working in the area also heard the shots. Responding officers spoke to...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy