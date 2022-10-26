Read full article on original website
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Nab Third Straight Conference Crown
The UMass Lowell men's cross country team came out on top at the America East Conference Championship for a third consecutive season, bringing home the crown for the fourth time in five years on Saturday in Baltimore. The women picked up a conference title, as well, marking the third year in a row that the River Hawks have swept the championships.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Soar to Third Consecutive America East Championship
The UMass Lowell women's cross country team completed the three-peat on Saturday in Baltimore, taking home the America East Conference Championship for the third consecutive year. The men picked up a conference title, as well, marking the third year in a row that the River Hawks have swept the championships.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Battle With UAlbany Ends In 0-0 Draw
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-8-5, 0-3-3 AE) earned a hard-fought point in a 0-0 draw against the UAlbany Great Danes (4-7-5, 3-1-2 AE) on Friday night at Cushing Field. The River Hawks owned the shot advantage, 17-14, however, both teams tallied only four shots...
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 18 River Hawks Edge No. 9 BU, 2-1
LOWELL, Mass.— Led by a two-goal night from freshman Scout Truman (Lethbridge, Ontario), the No. 18 UMass Lowell men's hockey (5-2-0, 2-0-0 Hockey East) edged out No. 9 Boston University (3-3-0, 1-2-0 HEA), 2-1, in front of a bustling crowd of 5,040 at the Tsongas Center Friday night. "Overall,...
merrimackathletics.com
Field Hockey Drops Season Finale at Rider
Lawrenceville N.J. – The Merrimack College field hockey team dropped its 2022 season finale on Friday afternoon with a loss to Rider University. Records: Merrimack (1-16) | Rider (12-5) Rapid Recap. The score was tied at zero at the end of the first quarter. Warrior goalkeeper Isabelle Gardiner had...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Rescue a Point in Dramatic 1-1 Draw with New Hampshire
LOWELL, Mass. – Senior Allison LeBlanc (Saugus, Mass.) scored her career goal with just one second remaining to help rescue a point for the UMass Lowell women's soccer team (7-6-4, 4-2-2 AE) in a dramatic 1-1 game against New Hampshire (8-5-2, 5-1-2 AE) on senior night at Cushing Field.
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 18 River Hawks Locked in on Home-and-Home with No. 9 BU
Friday v. Boston University: Live Stats | Watch (ESPN+) | Watch (STRETCH) | Listen | Game Notes | Tickets. Saturday at Boston University: Live Stats | Watch (ESPN+) | Watch (STRETCH) | Listen. LOWELL, Mass.— The UMass Lowell hockey team (4-2-0, 1-0-0 Hockey East) looks ahead to its first conference...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Set For Friday Matchup With UAlbany
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-8-4, 0-3-2 AE) will wrap up their home schedule as they take on the UAlbany Great Danes (4-7-4, 3-1-1 AE) this Friday afternoon at Cushing Field. Friday, October 28 vs. UAlbany (4:00 p.m.) Live Stats | Watch. LAST TIME OUT.
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
WMUR.com
Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
First Responders Recover Body of 24-Year-Old Methuen Man in River Near Haverhill/Methuen Border
A 24-year-old Methuen man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday afternoon in Haverhill. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV Friday, “foul play is not suspected.” She said the man’s family was notified, but there are no current plans to release his name.
WMUR.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
Lawrence man critically injured in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Methuen
METHUEN, Mass. — Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Methuen and then drove off early Saturday morning. The 64-year-old victim, a Lawrence man, was struck around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of 80 Broadway near the Lawrence-Methuen line, Methuen Police Sgt. Dan O’Connell told Boston 25.
homenewshere.com
Seen in Wilmington, Tewksbury, Lowell area: Carjacking suspect still on the loose
WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call made by an individual from a business located on the 800 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. The caller reported that an individual drove onto the business property and allegedly threatened employees with...
Haverhill Republican Committee Hosts Haverhill Exchange Club, Learns of ‘Leading Lights’
Members of the Haverhill Republican Committee purchased blue light bulbs from the Haverhill Exchange Club after hearing a presentation on the service group’s “Leading Lights” program. According to the Exchange Club, Leading Lights, designed to be placed in home porch fixtures, promotes healthy relationships between communities and...
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
WMUR.com
Former Saint Anselm employee sentenced for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from college
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former Saint Anselm College employee will not be heading to prison for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the college. Renee Crawford was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for stealing more than $66,000, officials said. According to court documents, Crawford created a...
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating report of shooting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A report of a shooting in Manchester is under investigation. Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Oak and Myrtle streets and officers working in the area also heard the shots. Responding officers spoke to...
