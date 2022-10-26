Reports Q3 revenue $7B, consensus $6.12B. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences, Daniel O’Day said: "This was another very strong quarter across the business. In HIV, treatment and prevention markets continue to grow with further share gains for Biktarvy in treatment, and we received our first approval for our long-acting HIV agent, lenacapavir, in Europe. In oncology, there is increasing demand for cell therapies and Trodelvy. Yescarta and Tecartus received two approvals in Europe and Trodelvy was granted FDA Priority Review for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Overall, we are seeing terrific progress from a commercial and clinical perspective and look forward to building on this momentum."

