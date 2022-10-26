Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Comcast Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Rallying Today
Comcast is on its way back up after positive earnings news. Though the company is likely to suffer in the upcoming downturn, it still makes a good buy for when the recovery begins. For telecom giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), the latest earnings report proved a catalyst for huge gains. The...
tipranks.com
Here’s What’s Driving Deckers Outdoor’s (NYSE:DECK) Sell-Off Today
Deckers Outdoor slid today after offering up a disappointingly-conservative forecast. Yet, there’s plenty of reason to stick with a company that’s offering a wide range of products even in a slumping economy. Clothing and shoe store and distributor Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) saw shares slide overnight. The company,...
tipranks.com
Amazon Is Set to Report Earnings After the Bell. Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Internet stocks are under the spotlight this week with many stepping up to deliver Q3 results. This earnings season comes against a backdrop of mounting headwinds with secular growth decelerating, competition intensifying, and macro concerns a plenty. All the above are reasons why J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth is heeding caution...
tipranks.com
AbbVie top line ‘light almost across the board,’ says Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said AbbVie reported "weak" Q3 top-line results as revenue missed consensus and the "only" notable product beats came from Skyrizi and Restasis, while "essentially all other products were in-line or missed by a considerable margin" in terms of their sales. However, adjusted EPS of $3.66 beat consensus and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance was narrowed, noted Raymond, who has an Overweight rating and $155 price target on AbbVie shares ahead of the company’s earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET.
tipranks.com
Seeking Reliable Passive Income? Try this Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock
Investors can make a stable passive income with this energy stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Irrespective of the uncertainty, investors can make a steady passive income through dividend stocks with monthly payouts. Among the ones that pay monthly dividends, investors could consider investing in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)(TSE:PPL) stock. Its stock has outpaced the benchmark index in 2022. Meanwhile, it sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
tipranks.com
Apple Shines Amid Tech Earnings Gloom This Week; Stock Up
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were on an upswing in morning trading on Friday after the Big Tech name delivered a fiscal Q4 earnings beat shaking off this week’s tech gloom in the market. The tech giant reported decent iPhone sales of $42.63 billion in fiscal Q4, up 9.7%...
tipranks.com
Why Are Investors Putting the Pin in Pinterest?
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were up by more than 10% in pre-market trading on Friday as the social media company’s Q3 earnings beat estimates. In contrast, shares of SNAP had plunged following its Q3 results while META was down by more than 20% following its disappointing Q3 results.
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street On Friday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Apple (AAPL) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue [. Amazon (AMZN) saw its market cap dip below $1T after giving a worse-than-expected holiday quarter sales outlook [more]. Intel (INTC) reported better-than-expected Q3...
tipranks.com
Net Worth Wipeout: Massive Value Destruction in Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon
The mightiest of the mighty have fallen fast as Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon missed earnings expectations and disappointed their shareholders. You’ll be amazed, and even shocked, to find out just how many billions of dollars these industry giants have lost in a matter of weeks, days, or even hours.
tipranks.com
Why SOFI Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Worth Considering Ahead of Earnings
SOFI is in a good position to benefit from the surge in demand for personal loans. With its stock price near multi-year lows, it’s an ideal time to consider opening up a position in the stock. In all likelihood, SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) should post an earnings surprise in the third...
tipranks.com
Curaleaf assumed with a Buy at BTIG
BTIG analyst Jonathan DeCourcey assumed coverage of Curaleaf with a Buy rating and C$10 price target. Curaleaf is the largest multi-state operator in U.S. cannabis and is "poised to benefit from that standing," DeCourcey tells investors in a research note. The analyst says Curaleaf has an established presence in every U.S. state market that does or will matter in the near term while recently having developed an early presence in potential large scale European markets "that could one day offer significant growth."
tipranks.com
$10K to $100K in 10 Years? Build Your Own ETF with Undervalued Dividend Stocks
10x returns are tough to achieve if we’re depending on fee-bearing funds with little to no flexibility. Yet, a do-it-yourself approach and a long-term time horizon can make miracles happen with a mere $10,000 on hand. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are a fast and convenient way to own a...
tipranks.com
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Chevron is set to release its third-quarter results on Friday. Analysts have set moderate expectations on a sequential basis, owing to the limited upside to already high energy prices. Energy major Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on October 28, before the market...
tipranks.com
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
Institutional investors and professional traders rely on The Fly to learn which companies the best analysts on Wall Street are saying to buy and sell. Research analysts at Wall Street’s largest banks issue recommendations on whether a stock should be bought, held, or sold. The Fly’s team of financial market experts scours hundreds of research notes daily to uncover the best trading ideas. Check out today’s top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
tipranks.com
Gilead Sciences reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.90, consensus $1.43
Reports Q3 revenue $7B, consensus $6.12B. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences, Daniel O’Day said: "This was another very strong quarter across the business. In HIV, treatment and prevention markets continue to grow with further share gains for Biktarvy in treatment, and we received our first approval for our long-acting HIV agent, lenacapavir, in Europe. In oncology, there is increasing demand for cell therapies and Trodelvy. Yescarta and Tecartus received two approvals in Europe and Trodelvy was granted FDA Priority Review for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Overall, we are seeing terrific progress from a commercial and clinical perspective and look forward to building on this momentum."
tipranks.com
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
tipranks.com
Green Thumb Industries assumed with a Buy at BTIG
BTIG analyst Jonathan DeCourcey assumed coverage of Green Thumb Industries with a Buy rating and C$28 price target as part of a broader research note expanding coverage of the Cannabis industry. The analyst cites the company having posted its 8th consecutive quarter of profitable earnings results, adding that he is confident that positive results will continue through his forecast period and beyond even in the face of macro headwinds.
tipranks.com
All Eyes on Apple Earnings Today; Analyst Says ‘Buy’
While the market is still digesting the impact of Microsoft and Alphabet’s disappointing Q3 reports, after the trading action closes today, the spotlight will shine on the only company boasting a bigger market cap than either. Apple (AAPL) will deliver its F4Q (September) results against a backdrop of worrying...
tipranks.com
ACGL Replaces Twitter in S&P 500; EW, COHU Move Big on Q3
Shares of Arch Capital, Edwards Lifesciences, and Cohu are the standout movers today. Insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance provider Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is replacing Twitter in the S&P 500 from November 1. Earlier, the company delivered robust third-quarter numbers with the top line rising 28% year-over-year to $2.47 billion, comfortably surpassing estimates by $20 million.
tipranks.com
‘S&P 500 Could See More Relief’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
For most of this year, the bears have been out in force – the S&P hit a 52-week intraday low on October 12, when the index dipped below 3,500. Since then, we seen something of a rally, and the index is up 7%. The question now is, will the rally hold or do the markets have more room to fall?
Comments / 0