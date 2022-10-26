ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee

KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee officials offer election fraud hotline

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Tennessee Secretary of State Office’s convenient and secure toll-free official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system. Tennessee voters can get answers to early voting and Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Vote early in Virginia – now on Saturdays

WISE — Virginia voters have been able to cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 elections, and now they can vote on the next two Saturdays to beat the Election Day rush. Starting this Saturday, Southwest Virginia voters who have not taken the opportunity to cast early ballots can join voters across the state in making voting part of their fall routine.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1

In the midst of early voting, Gov. Bill Lee is urging people to support constitutional amendment 1, saying the state’s 75-year-old right-to-work law is “under attack,” a statement drawing condemnation from opponents. Lee issued a statement this week contending “union bosses, (President) Joe Biden, and Democrats in Tennessee want to repeal our right-to-work law … […] The post Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCNC

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County Public Library presented with TOPS grant by Hargett, Sutherland

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Steve Sutherland presented the Unicoi County Public Library with a Training Opportunities for the Public grant on Thursday. The grant will go toward purchasing a solar-powered charging station outside the library, five mobile hotspots that will be available for checkout from...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy announced following $150,000 scholarship endowment

East Tennessee State University’s College of Business and Technology and the ETSU Foundation unveiled the newly named Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy following a three-year endowment commitment totaling $150,000 from two local business leaders, Dewey Andrew and Scott Andrew. The Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy Scholarship Endowment is a gift that...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU celebrating hip-hop history

The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TCAT Elizabethton celebrates Halloween and Student Appreciation Week

ELIZABETHTON — Halloween has long been a favorite holiday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. A chance to take a tiny break from studies and have a few laughs with fellow students and enjoy a meal together. The TCAT tradition has always included awards for the most imaginative and creative student costumes, carved pumpkins, and door decorations.
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

Lighthouse Productions and Rainbow Motors will present the 13th annual Tribute to Veterans Concert Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Middle School auditorium, across from Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport. Performers will be the Lumber River Quartet and Phillips and Banks. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, ticket locations or to charge tickets call Lighthouse Productions at 423-677-5093.
KINGSPORT, TN
John M. Dabbs

Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the Country

The Food truck industry has been booming over the last five years. The industry has outpaced the broader food service industry during this period. Food truck providers are operators that prepare and serve a broad range of cuisine, from mobile kitchens on city streets and parking lots to parks and events. Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City have even established food truck parks.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

City prepares itself for snow

KINGSPORT — The city has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine on hand as winter approaches, Kingsport officials said. “We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
KINGSPORT, TN

