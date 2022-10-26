Read full article on original website
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee
KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee officials offer election fraud hotline
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Tennessee Secretary of State Office’s convenient and secure toll-free official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system. Tennessee voters can get answers to early voting and Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling...
Kingsport Times-News
Vote early in Virginia – now on Saturdays
WISE — Virginia voters have been able to cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 elections, and now they can vote on the next two Saturdays to beat the Election Day rush. Starting this Saturday, Southwest Virginia voters who have not taken the opportunity to cast early ballots can join voters across the state in making voting part of their fall routine.
Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1
In the midst of early voting, Gov. Bill Lee is urging people to support constitutional amendment 1, saying the state’s 75-year-old right-to-work law is “under attack,” a statement drawing condemnation from opponents. Lee issued a statement this week contending “union bosses, (President) Joe Biden, and Democrats in Tennessee want to repeal our right-to-work law … […] The post Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia voters seeing several local races, contested 9th District congressional race
Southwest Virginia voters will be seeing busy local slates on their 2022 election ballots. While some voters have already made their way through the local contests, the region’s voters will have one mid-term congressional race and a selection of local government races on Nov. 8.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County mayor says regional drug abuse treatment center one step closer to March opening
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said a regional center for treatment of drug addiction is one step closer to opening its doors after she signed the lease for the property this week. Woodby, who serves as chairwoman of the board overseeing the planning and operation of the...
WCNC
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Public Library presented with TOPS grant by Hargett, Sutherland
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Steve Sutherland presented the Unicoi County Public Library with a Training Opportunities for the Public grant on Thursday. The grant will go toward purchasing a solar-powered charging station outside the library, five mobile hotspots that will be available for checkout from...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at Kingsport Public Library (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy announced following $150,000 scholarship endowment
East Tennessee State University’s College of Business and Technology and the ETSU Foundation unveiled the newly named Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy following a three-year endowment commitment totaling $150,000 from two local business leaders, Dewey Andrew and Scott Andrew. The Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy Scholarship Endowment is a gift that...
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee
Insider found the most unnerving legends in each state.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU celebrating hip-hop history
The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Elizabethton celebrates Halloween and Student Appreciation Week
ELIZABETHTON — Halloween has long been a favorite holiday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. A chance to take a tiny break from studies and have a few laughs with fellow students and enjoy a meal together. The TCAT tradition has always included awards for the most imaginative and creative student costumes, carved pumpkins, and door decorations.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
Lighthouse Productions and Rainbow Motors will present the 13th annual Tribute to Veterans Concert Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Middle School auditorium, across from Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport. Performers will be the Lumber River Quartet and Phillips and Banks. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, ticket locations or to charge tickets call Lighthouse Productions at 423-677-5093.
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Playoff picture still unclear
Only two weeks remain in the Southwest Virginia football regular season, but plenty of questions still loom about the postseason on the gridiron in the commonwealth.
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the Country
The Food truck industry has been booming over the last five years. The industry has outpaced the broader food service industry during this period. Food truck providers are operators that prepare and serve a broad range of cuisine, from mobile kitchens on city streets and parking lots to parks and events. Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City have even established food truck parks.
Kingsport Times-News
City prepares itself for snow
KINGSPORT — The city has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine on hand as winter approaches, Kingsport officials said. “We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
