Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift and the Richest Country Star From Each State
Nashville, Tennessee, is known as Music City, and it's the country music capital of the United States. Aspiring stars flock to Nashville, hoping to get their break in a city that the local chamber of...
Nikki Sixx From Motley Crue Shared A Video Of Wyoming Moose Sparring In His Yard
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx is out in Wyoming, living his best life. One of the more quiet celebrities that live in Wyoming, probably because he just wants people to leave him alone, shares a lot from his property in Jackson. If you follow him on Instagram, you're sure to see some wildlife that are hanging out on his property.
What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk
Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees
Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
Most American’s Don’t Know Where Devils Tower Is
When I first saw this quiz on Facebook I thought, 'you have got to be kidding, everybody knows where Devil's tower is!'. But then I realized, before I moved to Wyoming, I had no idea. To me, Devil's tower was something I saw in the Close Encounters movie. I knew...
Here, Kitty, Kitty. Homeowner Finds Wyoming Cougar At Their House
You can make as many cougar jokes as you want, but I don't think you'd want a real-life cougar hanging out at your house like one Wyomingite discovered. I'm sure he didn't do the "pssss pssss pssss" sound for it to come to them, either. A wild video on TikTok...
