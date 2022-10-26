ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

No. 8/13 IUSD Welcomes No. 18/RV Missouri to CBAC

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 8/13 Indiana swimming and diving will host its first home meet of the 2022-23 season when it welcomes No. 18/RV Missouri to the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center on Saturday (Oct. 28). The meet will be streamed live on the Big Ten Plus digital platform with the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Fall Short to No. 4 Northwestern in Season Finale

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost in a close game to No. 4 Northwestern at home, 2-1, on Friday. With today's result in the books, Indiana's season has come to a close with an overall record of 9-10 and a 1-7 conference mark. KEY MOMENTS. •...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

#IUBB Media Availability – Oct. 28

Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. WOODSON: Well, from a coaching standpoint, you like to see if they've picked up some stuff that we've put in from this summer. All the work that we've put in up until this point, we want to see from a defensive standpoint if they've picked things up and can carry over in a ball game as well as the offense. We want to see if they are able to execute.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson details plans for SF position this season in Bloomington

Mike Woodson detailed his plans for the upcoming season and provided more insight into the small forward position. On Friday morning during a presser in preparation for Indiana’s exhibition game on Saturday, Woodson stated that he doesn’t have a set 3 position at the moment, he has basketball players.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

IUWT Closes out Fall Schedule at Roberta Alison Fall Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis will travel to Tuscaloosa for the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, hosted by Alabama. The two-day tournament will take place from Oct. 28-29 with four Hoosiers in the classic. Saby Nihalani, Rose Hu, Mila Mejic and Lauren Lemonds will compete in singles and doubles...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule

Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook

INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play. Long-range La Niña Pattern. The long-range weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

