Haddam Killingworth Community Calendar October 27 – November 3, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For latest public library information visit brainerdlibrary.org or killingworthlibrary.org. See hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, October 27. Toddler Tunes 10:00 a.m. Brainerd Memorial Library. Love2Sign 10:45 a.m. Killingworth Library. Dungeons...
Exhibits, Classes, Workshops in November and December at Spectrum Gallery
(October 29, 2022) — Upcoming events and workshops in November and December at Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main Street, Centerbrook. Spectrum Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Saturday (Noon-6:00 p.m.) and Sunday (Noon-5:00 p.m.). More information at (860) 767-0742 or visit spectrumartgallery.org. Spectrum Gallery Exhibit: “Let There Be Love” – A Holiday Exhibit...
“Journey to the West” at Oddfellows Playhouse in November
(October 27, 2022) — Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company will present Mary Zimmerman’s “Journey to the West” at 7:00 p.m. on November 10th -12th and 18th – 19th. All performances will be held at Oddfellows Playhouse, 128 Washington Street, Middletown. “Journey to the West” is...
Local Auditions at Goodspeed in December
(October 27, 2022) — Goodspeed Musicals is holding local Connecticut Equity auditions for its 2023 Goodspeed season, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 10:00 a.m. in East Haddam. Goodspeed is seeking Equity adult actors for all shows in the season. Non-union boys and girls between 8-12 years old and under 4’10” are being sought for Gypsy.
This Week on VSCTV October 29 – November 2, 2022
Submitted by Chris Morgan, VSCTV Public Access Coordinator. Comcast Channel 18 – Valley Shore Educational Network. 10/30 9:00 p.m. Haddam-Killingworth High School Graduation 2022. Comcast Channel 19 – Valley Shore Community Television. 10/29 – 6:00 p.m. Talk of the Town/Sports Talk. 10/30 – 4:00 p.m. First Congregational...
HKHS Drama Presents “This Is A Test” November 4th and 5th
(October 27, 2022) — Join us at Haddam-Killingworth High School on Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for HKHS Drama’s fall play, This is a Test. A comedic nightmare by Stephen Gregg about the pressures of school, tests, college acceptance, competitive classmates and general teenage angst, This is a Test is a family-friendly comedy everyone will enjoy. As the ticking clock reminds you, you have only 60 minutes to complete this oh-so-important predictor of your future, but you didn’t get the review sheets, the teacher doesn’t like you and your classmates are blatantly cheating. Time passes and the voices in your head remind you that though you are having trouble with the test, your personal life is far, far worse.
Open House–and Thank You to a 9-Year-Old– at Deer Lake on Sunday, October 30th
(October 29, 2022) — Seldom has the power of a grassroots movement been more evident than the recent campaign to Save Deer Lake. Against all odds, a local nonprofit raised $4.75 million to save the 255-acre property in Killingworth from private development and preserve it as open space. But...
Haddam Public Hearing – Rossi Property on Wednesday, November 2nd
NOVEMBER 2, 2022 AT 6:30 p.m. There will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Community Hall, 439 Saybrook Road, Higganum for the following purposes:. To discuss the purchase of the real property located at 300 Saybrook Road, Haddam...
Letter to the Editor: Vote No on Early Voting
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received October 27, 2022. Once again the state is putting the cart before the horse. There is a Constitutional...
