(October 27, 2022) — Join us at Haddam-Killingworth High School on Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for HKHS Drama’s fall play, This is a Test. A comedic nightmare by Stephen Gregg about the pressures of school, tests, college acceptance, competitive classmates and general teenage angst, This is a Test is a family-friendly comedy everyone will enjoy. As the ticking clock reminds you, you have only 60 minutes to complete this oh-so-important predictor of your future, but you didn’t get the review sheets, the teacher doesn’t like you and your classmates are blatantly cheating. Time passes and the voices in your head remind you that though you are having trouble with the test, your personal life is far, far worse.

