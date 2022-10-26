Read full article on original website
5 Must Mandan Homes To Trick Or Treat This Halloween (Photos)
Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.
KFYR-TV
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Business Beat: New Bearscat Bakehouse opens
The new bakehouse has a rustic cabin look and includes online ordering and a drive-thru window.
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
This event is FREE and open to the public.
KFYR-TV
New rubber wells for downtown trees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trees in downtown Bismarck are getting a makeover. The traditional steel grates around the trees are being removal and replaced with recycled rubber. The new pavement will allow water to filtrate for the trees and keep the site free of unwanted leaves and grass. These will be low maintenance and ADA complaint. Other areas in Bismarck may be considered for the switch over to the rubber as well.
Bargains To Deck Your Halls Begin Friday In Downtown Bismarck
You not only save $...you also help local families get off to a new start.
Bismarck's Taco Del Mar Is OPEN, But Looking To Sell
Serving BisMan Delicious Food For Almost 16 Years
Time To Scare Your Pants Off At Bismarck’s Tunnel Of Terror
Your ghoulish group doesn't even have to get out of the car
Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
Woman finds opioid recovery at Bismarck treatment center
One mother in Bismarck says she needed help getting off pain pills. And she found it at a new treatment center in Bismarck.
2022 North Dakota Governor’s Main Street Awards recipients announced
A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluates entries to determine final awards.
KFYR-TV
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police said Moe’s Smoke Shop was burglarized around 12:15 Saturday morning. Owner Moe Wazwaz said two people stole 5 to 10 thousand dollars in merchandise. The two people threw rocks, shattering a glass door, causing around $3,000 in damage. Surveillance video shows the pair...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
KFYR-TV
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota had 3,317 job openings in Burleigh and Morton County in September. The agency says North Dakota’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average. The Kirkwood Mall is full of businesses looking to hire more employees. Tammy Wahl, the owner of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
New details emerge in Bismarck parking lot murder
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New details regarding the early October murder of Christopher Sebastian, allegedly by Benjamin Williams, in the parking lot of the 200 block of East Arbor Ave in Bismarck have been revealed in the official affidavit released by police. According to the affidavit, when officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. […]
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #9!
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan. Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.
