Bismarck, ND

US 103.3

5 Must Mandan Homes To Trick Or Treat This Halloween (Photos)

Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

New rubber wells for downtown trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trees in downtown Bismarck are getting a makeover. The traditional steel grates around the trees are being removal and replaced with recycled rubber. The new pavement will allow water to filtrate for the trees and keep the site free of unwanted leaves and grass. These will be low maintenance and ADA complaint. Other areas in Bismarck may be considered for the switch over to the rubber as well.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette

*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police said Moe’s Smoke Shop was burglarized around 12:15 Saturday morning. Owner Moe Wazwaz said two people stole 5 to 10 thousand dollars in merchandise. The two people threw rocks, shattering a glass door, causing around $3,000 in damage. Surveillance video shows the pair...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota had 3,317 job openings in Burleigh and Morton County in September. The agency says North Dakota’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average. The Kirkwood Mall is full of businesses looking to hire more employees. Tammy Wahl, the owner of...
MORTON COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
FARGO, ND
KX News

New details emerge in Bismarck parking lot murder

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New details regarding the early October murder of Christopher Sebastian, allegedly by Benjamin Williams, in the parking lot of the 200 block of East Arbor Ave in Bismarck have been revealed in the official affidavit released by police. According to the affidavit, when officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan. Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.
MANDAN, ND
