Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tourcounsel.com
Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Smith Rock State Park is an international breakthrough destination in central Oregon. Near Bend, the state park has more than 1,000 screwed sport trails that line a stunning river canyon setting. It's not just climbers who flock to this self-contained gale playground—mountain bikers, hikers, and photographers can be found exploring during the desert's extended hot-weather suspension season.
Where to go fly fishing in central Oregon: Opportunities abound in fall
Rain, snow and freezing temperatures are on their way to central Oregon, but that does not mean it’s time to put away the fishing gear. Autumn is an ideal time for wetting a line on the High Desert, as many river and lake opportunities remain for anglers throughout the fall and winter.
klcc.org
Oregon voters can count on free and fair elections, says Secretary of State
With November election ballots already starting to arrive in mailboxes, the state of Oregon is sending out the message that elections here continue to be free, fair and secure. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging Oregon voters to “know their rights” and urging anyone who feels someone is trying to intimidate them at the ballot box or elsewhere to report it to her office. Donald Trump and his supporters are attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections with lies about election fraud, and specifically about the security of voting by mail.
KGW
Hiking one of Oregon’s most haunting trails ahead Halloween
The Clatsop Loop at Ecola State Park has been featured in four movies due to the eerie setting. Legend has it that the area is haunted, to boot.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval
Lazy Z Ranch in Sisters could soon be serving people its homemade wine. The post Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit
Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
focushillsboro.com
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
bendsource.com
South Bend Bistro Owners Buy Jackalope Grill
Jackalope Grill, the downtown Bend fine dining restaurant open since 2005, is under new ownership. Laura Bliss, who owns South Bend Bistro in Sunriver, bought Jackalope two weeks ago, she told the Source Weekly. Bliss and South Bend Bistro Chef Kelly Day are each splitting their time between the two restaurants, Bliss said.
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
cascadebusnews.com
Irrigation Piping Project Increases Flows in the Upper Deschutes River
(COID phase 1 piping project conserves 21 cfs | Photo courtesy of COID) Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID) completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. Despite a challenging irrigation season, the district completed the project on time and...
bendmagazine.com
Meet 3 of Bend’s Talented Furniture Flippers
Kylea Civello turned to furniture refinishing to keep her mind occupied while her mom was sick, and again when experiencing postpartum anxiety after the birth of her first child. “My first piece was our dining room table,” said Civello, who is originally from Canada, but was living in her husband’s home city of Palm Springs, California, at the time. “I found it at a thrift store and decided to tackle it.” Civello sanded the table down by hand with a sanding block, re-stained it and sealed it. “It kept me busy during a really hard time,” she said. After moving to Bend in 2019, Civello continued working on furniture during any free time she had on top of being a stay-at-home mom to, Beau, 4, and Margot, 2. Now, a few years later, Civello has finished dozens of pieces, and about half of her work is commission-based, updating or restoring pieces for clients who find her primarily through her Instagram, @kyleacivellodesign. She posts before and after images on her page, which has more than 10,000 followers. In August, Civello was busy working on a 2010 wine cabinet for a customer in Seattle. “People have pieces that they’re kind of over, and instead of throwing it away, I’m totally reworking it,” Civello said. “I’m painting it, and adding doors and cane webbing.” Many of Civello’s pieces have intricate painted designs or features such as wooden dowels or bamboo accents. In the future, Civello would love to do more projects that breathe new life into someone’s existing furniture. “I love to be able to create something unique for someone’s house, that no one else will have,” she said.
philomathnews.com
Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters
Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?. In order...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Food Bank Announce $2.6 million Investment in Local Food Purchases
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Department of Human Services) The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Oregon Food Bank (OFB) today announced a $2.6 million investment in anti-hunger efforts through local food purchases. Part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, the grant will significantly expand the food bank’s Community Grower Support Fund — investing in historically underserved producers while also addressing rising food insecurity in urban, rural and remote communities that have faced disproportionate hunger and poverty for generations.
KATU.com
Couple missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California found safe
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found Charles and Kathleen Waller safe. They were camping near Glendale, Oregon in an area that did not have cellphone service. Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen...
SNOW: Anticipated opening dates for Oregon ski slopes
Several ski resorts in Oregon could be open by the end of November if current weather conditions stay steady and they get a little bit more snow.
FiveThirtyEight
Could A Republican Really Win The Oregon Governor’s Race?
Will Oregon elect its first Republican governor in 40 years? According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, the race is a dead heat between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Third party candidate Betsy Johnson is also getting notable support and could draw votes from Kotek.
Comments / 0