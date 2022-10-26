Read full article on original website
So far, voter turnout in Texas lags behind 2018
Through the first four days of early voting in Texas, turnout in most of the state’s largest counties is sluggish compared to the 2018 midterm elections. In Harris County, 263,820 people have cast ballots in person or by mail. With more than 2.5 million registered voters, the total so far represents just slightly more than a 10% participation rate. That’s compared to about 305,000, or more than 13%, during the first four days of early voting in 2018.
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
Medical City Healthcare Participates in Drug Take Back Events
DALLAS — Six Medical City Healthcare hospitals are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The hospitals will join with local law enforcement agencies hosting drug take back events on Saturday, October 29 to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid and drug misuse and proper disposal of medications.
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
Texas schools offer free emergency ID kits to parents
(KTEN) — The Texas Education Agency is making sure Texas schools offer emergency DNA identification kits to parents. The National Child Identification Program kits include forms for parents or legal guardians to provide information about their child, including a photograph and a sample of their DNA. "We made those...
A North Texas pro golfer nearly died in a golf cart accident. He lived to tell his story.
DALLAS — Luke Kwon's livelihood is on YouTube: His journey as a pro golfer, his instructional videos, his matches with other pros, like Bryson DeChambeau. But when Kwon settled in front of the camera last week, the subject wasn't golf. Instead, Kwon was talking about his life, and how he almost lost it.
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program. People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine. The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food...
Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning
A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Texas woman at center of WDSU Investigates report arrested, accused of more contract fraud
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A woman who was the center of a WDSU investigation linked to contract fraud has been arrested and accused again. WDSU Investigates first reported on Laura Patricia Nandin back in April. Nandin, 50, of Farmers Branch, Texas, was arrested Monday and faces...
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viral
A real estate agent based in the Southlake suburb of Dallas has been disciplined after a series of threatening texts he sent were published on Twitter and went viral. Jeff Cornett, an agent for Coldwell Banker, sent a series of texts to Tom Powell Jr after disagreeing with him on politics on TikTok.
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
$54 Million Fraud Scheme Linked To Flower Mound Doctor
A Texas Doctor has pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $54 million scheme to defraud Medicare. Dr. Daniel R. Canchola, 49, of Flower Mound submitted multiple unnecessary claims to Medicare for cancer screenings genetic tests (CGx). According to the Flower Mount Leader, Canchola was charged on October 21...
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney Boyd's Ryan Shackleton
McKinney Boyd picked up its first win of the season after outlasting Little Elm last Friday for a 55-46 victory, and senior quarterback Ryan Shackleton's play behind center was a big reason why. The Boyd signal-caller completed 18-of-23 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns, plus 97 rushing yards and...
