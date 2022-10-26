ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

So far, voter turnout in Texas lags behind 2018

Through the first four days of early voting in Texas, turnout in most of the state’s largest counties is sluggish compared to the 2018 midterm elections. In Harris County, 263,820 people have cast ballots in person or by mail. With more than 2.5 million registered voters, the total so far represents just slightly more than a 10% participation rate. That’s compared to about 305,000, or more than 13%, during the first four days of early voting in 2018.
Medical City Healthcare Participates in Drug Take Back Events

DALLAS — Six Medical City Healthcare hospitals are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The hospitals will join with local law enforcement agencies hosting drug take back events on Saturday, October 29 to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid and drug misuse and proper disposal of medications.
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
Texas schools offer free emergency ID kits to parents

(KTEN) — The Texas Education Agency is making sure Texas schools offer emergency DNA identification kits to parents. The National Child Identification Program kits include forms for parents or legal guardians to provide information about their child, including a photograph and a sample of their DNA. "We made those...
Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program. People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine. The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food...
Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning

A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney Boyd's Ryan Shackleton

McKinney Boyd picked up its first win of the season after outlasting Little Elm last Friday for a 55-46 victory, and senior quarterback Ryan Shackleton's play behind center was a big reason why. The Boyd signal-caller completed 18-of-23 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns, plus 97 rushing yards and...
