The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQZack Love
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Afro-Latinos in Bay Area find solidarity as they explore their heritage
CONCORD -- Dr. Sonia Manjon is one among many in the Bay Area Afro-Latino community who are learning to navigate their connections to both ethnicities."Usually people look at me and assume I'm African American until they meet my family and come to my home and begin to understand the cultural nuances that I have, which is a Latino experience," Manjon told KPIX. "There is a lot of anti-Blackness in our community that has to be talked about."Manjon is co-executive director of LeaderSpring, a nonprofit that provides leadership training to people in the Bay Area. She has also worked in higher...
Explore mysterious and spooky spots | Watch 'Creepy Bay Area' special here
Is Alcatraz haunted? Why did San Francisco evict its cemeteries? Where can you find the real-life locations seen in the scariest horror films? "Creepy Bay Area" shows you spookiest spots around the Bay.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
sfbayview.com
Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions
When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
oaklandside.org
New film depicts life on Oakland’s streets—from homeless filmmakers’ perspectives
In one scene of the new film We R Here, Billy Pearce, an unhoused man, stands near the Home Depot in East Oakland, holding a sign asking for money. The cellphone camera used to shoot the scene is set up next to him, positioned such that the audience shares Pearce’s point of view. We see a man approach us, offering a quesadilla, which Pearce graciously accepts and says he’ll share with his wife. Next, we watch as a woman comes up close and says a prayer. Pearce thanks her, too.
sfstandard.com
How to Celebrate the Filipino Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Whether you observe the annual holiday with your family, or only know about it thanks to Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature, Coco, it’s hard to miss the colorful displays of ancestral reverence that light up the Bay Area’s many Latino communities every November during El Día de los Muertos.
whatnowsf.com
Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint
A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Bakeries in San Francisco for Tasty Sweets and Homemade Pastries
Short on time? Our top pick for the best bakery in San Francisco is Tartine. The best bakeries in San Francisco for all the sweet treats and savory snacks you’ll need to brighten up your day. Whether you’re planning a trip to San Francisco or you’re a Bay Area...
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
sfstandard.com
Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area
Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
7x7.com
With a trip to San Francisco's first smart shop, it's never been easier to get (some) psychedelics.
In September, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous resolution to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi. It’s just the latest city in a string of West Coast hubs—including Oakland and Santa Cruz—undergoing a seismic shift in drug policy. Decriminalization doesn’t mean that psychedelics can now...
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
Courthouse News Service
From lodges to gay bars, a rich heritage of haunting in San Francisco East Bay
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Across the bay from San Francisco, a wealth of rumored real-life “haunted houses” draw curious visitors every year — and local researchers say paranormal activity may be very real. While its more famous neighbor has many locations drawing seekers of the paranormal,...
Bay Area Halloween Events
Still looking for something to do? Check out this weekends events for Halloween
Another Bay Area business joins backlash against Ye following antisemitic remarks
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Bottom Bunk, a sneaker house with a location in Walnut Creek, has joined the backlash against Ye following the rapper’s antisemitic remarks, KRON4 has confirmed. The sneaker house, which has locations in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, said it has “pulled all YZY products from our shelves indefinitely.” “As […]
SF restaurants are raising prices amid inflation. But one place just lowered theirs.
"What if I actually dropped prices?" mused the restaurant's owner.
KQED
Once Booming, Where Are the Blues in San Francisco Now?
No take on San Francisco is more clichéd than proclaiming that the year of one’s arrival was a golden age from which the city has steadily descended, shedding its luster with each passing season. And when it comes to the city’s blues scene, one can make a righteous case for any decade in the latter half of the 20th century as a high-water mark.
Who's David DePape? What we know about suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at SF home
David DePape was part of the Berkeley art crowd some 10 years ago and used to sell hemp bracelets online. But in the past few months, he took a hard turn to conspiracy theories.
