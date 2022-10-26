ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

CBS San Francisco

Afro-Latinos in Bay Area find solidarity as they explore their heritage

CONCORD -- Dr. Sonia Manjon is one among many in the Bay Area Afro-Latino community who are learning to navigate their connections to both ethnicities."Usually people look at me and assume I'm African American until they meet my family and come to my home and begin to understand the cultural nuances that I have, which is a Latino experience," Manjon told KPIX. "There is a lot of anti-Blackness in our community that has to be talked about."Manjon is co-executive director of LeaderSpring, a nonprofit that provides leadership training to people in the Bay Area. She has also worked in higher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions

When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
BERKELEY, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

New film depicts life on Oakland’s streets—from homeless filmmakers’ perspectives

In one scene of the new film We R Here, Billy Pearce, an unhoused man, stands near the Home Depot in East Oakland, holding a sign asking for money. The cellphone camera used to shoot the scene is set up next to him, positioned such that the audience shares Pearce’s point of view. We see a man approach us, offering a quesadilla, which Pearce graciously accepts and says he’ll share with his wife. Next, we watch as a woman comes up close and says a prayer. Pearce thanks her, too.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

How to Celebrate the Filipino Day of the Dead in the Bay Area

Whether you observe the annual holiday with your family, or only know about it thanks to Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature, Coco, it’s hard to miss the colorful displays of ancestral reverence that light up the Bay Area’s many Latino communities every November during El Día de los Muertos.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
whatnowsf.com

Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint

A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diana

The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco

The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area

Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KQED

Once Booming, Where Are the Blues in San Francisco Now?

No take on San Francisco is more clichéd than proclaiming that the year of one’s arrival was a golden age from which the city has steadily descended, shedding its luster with each passing season. And when it comes to the city’s blues scene, one can make a righteous case for any decade in the latter half of the 20th century as a high-water mark.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

