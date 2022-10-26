Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous
Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
‘Silver Sneakers’ senior discount program will be discontinued at Bend Park and Rec at end of year
A discounted fitness program for Bend seniors, Silver Sneakers, is coming to an end at the end of the year at the Bend Park and Recreation District. The post ‘Silver Sneakers’ senior discount program will be discontinued at Bend Park and Rec at end of year appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to put collection bins into eight Starbucks for bedding items
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is partnering with Starbucks to put out collection bins for bedding items. That includes blankets, sheets, and comforters -- "a bed in a bag." Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers to kids in need throughout Central Oregon. Donations will be accepted at eight Starbucks. Six Starbucks in Bend are participating and two in Redmond. Collection bins will be at stores on November 1, and the drive lasts all of November.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Baking lefse: Bend church continues 106-year Norwegian tradition
This week, a group from Grace First Lutheran Church in Bend is carrying on a tradition started more than a hundred years ago, in the form of a Norwegian delicacy. Congregants have taken one week almost every year since 1916 to make Norwegian lefse, a flat potato bread, to eventually sell and raise money for charity.
Prineville named a top-10 dynamic micropolitan
Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas nationwide analyzed by Heartland Forward Prineville was recently named one of the top 10 micropolitan areas in the country in a report compiled by an Arkansas-based nonprofit. Heartland Forward, which is described on its website as a "think and do tank" focused on improving economic performance in the center of the United States, completed the report. The Most Dynamic Micropolitan report highlights communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000, basing its findings on a variety of economic metrics. Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas analyzed, the top ranked...
tourcounsel.com
Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Smith Rock State Park is an international breakthrough destination in central Oregon. Near Bend, the state park has more than 1,000 screwed sport trails that line a stunning river canyon setting. It's not just climbers who flock to this self-contained gale playground—mountain bikers, hikers, and photographers can be found exploring during the desert's extended hot-weather suspension season.
cascadeae.com
Halloween Festivities Return to the Old Mill District
(Photo | Thomas & Velo Photography) After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Old Mill District is once again hosting its traditional Halloween trick-or-treating event. The festivities are set to take place from 4-7pm on Monday, October 31, and everyone is welcome. Every business in the district will be handing out...
cascadebusnews.com
Irrigation Piping Project Increases Flows in the Upper Deschutes River
(COID phase 1 piping project conserves 21 cfs | Photo courtesy of COID) Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID) completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. Despite a challenging irrigation season, the district completed the project on time and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend 2nd Street camp sweep: Some allowed to stay an extra couple of days
The City of Bend is executing a “clean up” on NE 2nd Street between Franklin and Greenwood avenues, meaning all of the homeless campers set up there had to gather their belongings and move out by Tuesday. At least, that was the case until Monday. “We made the...
klcc.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ People are getting too close to the Sunriver swans
Sunriver Nature Center reports an increase of visitors getting too close to the famous trumpeter swans. “They’re easy to approach and get close to, so people think it would be a great photo opportunity or they think it would be okay to touch the swans,” said Kelli Newmann, Program Director for Sunriver Nature Center.
Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval
Lazy Z Ranch in Sisters could soon be serving people its homemade wine. The post Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval appeared first on KTVZ.
St. Charles reports ‘concerning’ rise in respiratory illness in children, shortage of pediatric hospital beds
St. Charles Health System says it is seeing a "concerning increase" in respiratory illness in children and is encouraging families with infants to protect them as much as possible by limiting their exposure to others and practicing good hand hygiene. The post St. Charles reports ‘concerning’ rise in respiratory illness in children, shortage of pediatric hospital beds appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
Betsy Johnson touches down in Madras
Madras one of ten cities on candidate's two-day ten-city 'All of Oregon' tour Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson stepped into a hangar full of admirers at the Erickson Museum of Flight in Madras, Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. "This is by far the best turnout so far," said Johnson, who started the day in Scappoose and had already visited Independence, Newport and Gold Beach, with plans to visit John Day when she left Madras. The Thursday leg of the tour was to include Joseph, Wasco, Moro, Fossil, Condon, and Hood River before she returned to Scappoose. "They're flying in political celebrities...
klcc.org
Measure 114 proposes stricter gun laws for Oregon
Measure 114 will be on the ballot for voters this November. If passed, it would require Oregonians to purchase a permit to own a firearm and attend a mandatory safety firearm training. The measure would also ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Overall, Measure 114 would slow down the timeline for buying and obtaining a gun. Paul Donheffner is the legislative committee chairman for the Oregon Hunters Association. Anthony Broadman is the Bend mayor pro tem. They join us to make their case for why voters should or should not pass Measure 114.
kbnd.com
Mt. Bachelor Thankful For First Big Snow
BEND, OR -- Last weekend’s storm was a welcomed sight for at least one Oregon ski resort. At Mt Bachelor, the switch has flipped. "In one day we went from fall to winter and [we] couldn’t be happier," John Sereni told KBND News Monday. The resort got more...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
