ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunriver, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, Oregon (with Map & Photos)

Smith Rock State Park is an international breakthrough destination in central Oregon. Near Bend, the state park has more than 1,000 screwed sport trails that line a stunning river canyon setting. It's not just climbers who flock to this self-contained gale playground—mountain bikers, hikers, and photographers can be found exploring during the desert's extended hot-weather suspension season.
TERREBONNE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ People are getting too close to the Sunriver swans

Sunriver Nature Center reports an increase of visitors getting too close to the famous trumpeter swans. “They’re easy to approach and get close to, so people think it would be a great photo opportunity or they think it would be okay to touch the swans,” said Kelli Newmann, Program Director for Sunriver Nature Center.
SUNRIVER, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous

Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sawdust flies for a good cause

Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to put collection bins into eight Starbucks for bedding items

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is partnering with Starbucks to put out collection bins for bedding items. That includes blankets, sheets, and comforters -- "a bed in a bag." Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers to kids in need throughout Central Oregon. Donations will be accepted at eight Starbucks. Six Starbucks in Bend are participating and two in Redmond. Collection bins will be at stores on November 1, and the drive lasts all of November.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles reports ‘concerning’ rise in respiratory illness in children, shortage of pediatric hospital beds

St. Charles Health System says it is seeing a "concerning increase" in respiratory illness in children and is encouraging families with infants to protect them as much as possible by limiting their exposure to others and practicing good hand hygiene. The post St. Charles reports ‘concerning’ rise in respiratory illness in children, shortage of pediatric hospital beds appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Baking lefse: Bend church continues 106-year Norwegian tradition

This week, a group from Grace First Lutheran Church in Bend is carrying on a tradition started more than a hundred years ago, in the form of a Norwegian delicacy. Congregants have taken one week almost every year since 1916 to make Norwegian lefse, a flat potato bread, to eventually sell and raise money for charity.
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause

Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Mt. Bachelor Thankful For First Big Snow

BEND, OR -- Last weekend’s storm was a welcomed sight for at least one Oregon ski resort. At Mt Bachelor, the switch has flipped. "In one day we went from fall to winter and [we] couldn’t be happier," John Sereni told KBND News Monday. The resort got more...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend cougar ‘showing no fear of humans’ shot, killed by police

Police shot and killed a cougar that was spotted in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday after officials said it was showing behavior that may have put people in danger. Bend Police say a cougar was first spotted about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on NW 3rd Street and Portland Avenue. Community service officers who responded found a dead deer in the backyard of a nearby home. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife removed the deer and posted warning signs about a cougar in the area.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard

Bend Police officers shot and killed a cougar in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday night, less than 12 hours after the first of several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home’s backyard, and to issue a warning to neighbors about the public safety hazard. The post Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy