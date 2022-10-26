Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...

