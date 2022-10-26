Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Smith Rock State Park is an international breakthrough destination in central Oregon. Near Bend, the state park has more than 1,000 screwed sport trails that line a stunning river canyon setting. It's not just climbers who flock to this self-contained gale playground—mountain bikers, hikers, and photographers can be found exploring during the desert's extended hot-weather suspension season.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ People are getting too close to the Sunriver swans
Sunriver Nature Center reports an increase of visitors getting too close to the famous trumpeter swans. “They’re easy to approach and get close to, so people think it would be a great photo opportunity or they think it would be okay to touch the swans,” said Kelli Newmann, Program Director for Sunriver Nature Center.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous
Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
centraloregondaily.com
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
KTVZ
Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to put collection bins into eight Starbucks for bedding items
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is partnering with Starbucks to put out collection bins for bedding items. That includes blankets, sheets, and comforters -- "a bed in a bag." Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers to kids in need throughout Central Oregon. Donations will be accepted at eight Starbucks. Six Starbucks in Bend are participating and two in Redmond. Collection bins will be at stores on November 1, and the drive lasts all of November.
St. Charles reports ‘concerning’ rise in respiratory illness in children, shortage of pediatric hospital beds
St. Charles Health System says it is seeing a "concerning increase" in respiratory illness in children and is encouraging families with infants to protect them as much as possible by limiting their exposure to others and practicing good hand hygiene. The post St. Charles reports ‘concerning’ rise in respiratory illness in children, shortage of pediatric hospital beds appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Baking lefse: Bend church continues 106-year Norwegian tradition
This week, a group from Grace First Lutheran Church in Bend is carrying on a tradition started more than a hundred years ago, in the form of a Norwegian delicacy. Congregants have taken one week almost every year since 1916 to make Norwegian lefse, a flat potato bread, to eventually sell and raise money for charity.
Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval
Lazy Z Ranch in Sisters could soon be serving people its homemade wine. The post Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
Bystanders Rescue Two People After Kayaks Overturn on Oregon River
Bystanders were able to rescue two kayakers, one of whom was critically injured, after their kayak overturned in the Deschutes River. The couple’s kayak happened to overturn at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint. That’s located west of Redmond, Oregon, and this happened on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were...
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls
Bystanders spotted and rescued two people from the Deschutes River at Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported. The post Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Mt. Bachelor Thankful For First Big Snow
BEND, OR -- Last weekend’s storm was a welcomed sight for at least one Oregon ski resort. At Mt Bachelor, the switch has flipped. "In one day we went from fall to winter and [we] couldn’t be happier," John Sereni told KBND News Monday. The resort got more...
Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers died after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend cougar ‘showing no fear of humans’ shot, killed by police
Police shot and killed a cougar that was spotted in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday after officials said it was showing behavior that may have put people in danger. Bend Police say a cougar was first spotted about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on NW 3rd Street and Portland Avenue. Community service officers who responded found a dead deer in the backyard of a nearby home. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife removed the deer and posted warning signs about a cougar in the area.
Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard
Bend Police officers shot and killed a cougar in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday night, less than 12 hours after the first of several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home’s backyard, and to issue a warning to neighbors about the public safety hazard. The post Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Silver Sneakers’ senior discount program will be discontinued at Bend Park and Rec at end of year
A discounted fitness program for Bend seniors, Silver Sneakers, is coming to an end at the end of the year at the Bend Park and Recreation District. The post ‘Silver Sneakers’ senior discount program will be discontinued at Bend Park and Rec at end of year appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend Warming Shelter resident arrested in stabbing of another man outside facility
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend Warming Shelter resident was arrested Thursday evening on charges he confronted and stabbed another man in the chest outside the Northeast Second Street facility, police said. Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the shelter on the reported stabbing, Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt...
