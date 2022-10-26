Jennifer Garner on Skincare, Self-Confidence, and Passing Down the “Garner Girl Aesthetic" to Her Daughters

Read full article on original website
Simone Biles Asked Her Followers Not to Dress as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween
Halloween season is well under way, and already Jeffrey Dahmer costumes have been popping up left and right—even on children. Hundreds of people have shared how disturbing they find these costumes, but unfortunately the recent release of Netflix' true-crime limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has made them ubiquitous.
Meghan Markle's Podcast Episodes Are "Engineered" to "Hit the Headlines," Expert Says
Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast releases a new episode on Spotify every week. Though the conversations she has with her guests each week are fascinating and necessary dissections of the unfair labels so often placed on women, what most draws people's—and media outlets'—attention is the small glimpses into her life behind the scenes that the Duchess of Sussex subtly offers.
Prince Harry's Memoir Title Is "At Best Cynical, At Worst Derogatory," Royal Expert Says
Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir finally has a) a release date, b) a title, and c) a cover. SPARE will be released on Jan. 10, 2023, featuring the Duke of Sussex' serious face in close up—a series of revelations which caused a not-insignificant amount of emotional unrest in my life yesterday. (I am never overdramatic.)
Princess Diana Tried to Shield Prince Harry from the “Spare” Label, Royal Expert Says
The single-most repeated word on every royal follower’s lips this week? Spare. It’s the much-anticipated and finally revealed title of Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all, due out January 10, 2023—an obvious nod to the complicated heir and spare dynamic between he and older brother Prince William. (In all fairness, how would you feel if, upon your birth, you were given that description?)
