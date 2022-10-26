Read full article on original website
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision
The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
atozsports.com
Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter
What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
Tom Brady has more than Ravens to worry about Thursday after reported ultimatum from Giselle
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, and they haven’t been playing their best ball heading in. In fact, the Buccaneers have been pretty bad, losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. This is the type of...
Giants vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 8 picks
The New York Giants (6-1) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the experts...
NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game
It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos. They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far. They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be...
Tri-City Herald
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News
Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
NFL Week 8 picks: New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks predictions | Will Brian Daboll improve to 7-1?
When team schedules were released in mid-May, it’s safe to assume that the NFL Network and ESPN did not spend a lot of time talking about the Week 8 matchup that pitted the Giants against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Giants, of course, had been a team buried under...
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill out with injury, illness vs. Texans; Malik Willis set to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the team announced Saturday. The news puts rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill will not travel with the Titans to Houston. The Titans elevated backup quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to replace the spot on the roster. ...
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
Bobby Wagner talks to Richard Sherman about his departure from Seattle
Seahawks fans haven’t had much trouble moving on from Russell Wilson, but the hole that Bobby Wagner left is still being felt. Despite signing a five-year deal with the division rival Rams, Wagner still says he never wanted to leave Seattle but the business side of things caught up with him.
Yardbarker
Browns Place OT Joe Haeg On Injured Reserve
Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season. The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract in 2020. He...
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll pushes NFL to make massive change
Over the past several years, artificial turf has become quite common throughout the NFL over a real grass playing surface. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks the league should re-examine that move and determine which playing surface is safer for the players. During his press conference on Wednesday afternoon,...
Practice Squad Elevations Send Ominous Message
Logan Woodside will be in uniform because Ryan Tannehill won't. Larrell Murchison's availability casts doubt about whether Jeffery Simmons will play.
NBC Sports
Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans
It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Saturday. Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Liberty product has played...
Giants Roster Moves Ahead of Week 8 Meeting with Seattle
Let's get you caught up on where the Giants roster currently stands.
Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi, Levi Wallace won’t play; Ahkello Witherspoon to return vs. Eagles
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace will not play, but cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lineup for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Neither Ogunjobi nor Wallace practiced all week because of knee and shoulder injuries, respectively. Wallace’s absence means the Steelers...
Washington State QB commit Sam Leavitt excited for playoff run, future with Cougs
West Linn (Ore.) quarterback Sam Leavitt has been playing his senior season free from stress, knowing he's headed to the Pac-12. With his commitment to Washington State in the summer, Leavitt's motivation now is winning a state title with the lions. Still, he's eager for his opportunity with the Cougs.
Yardbarker
Bears Place C Lucas Patrick On Injured Reserve
He exited Monday’s game on a cart with a toe injury. Patrick will now miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return. Patrick, 29, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.
