Seattle, WA

The Spun

Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision

The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News

Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill out with injury, illness vs. Texans; Malik Willis set to start

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the team announced Saturday. The news puts rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill will not travel with the Titans to Houston. The Titans elevated backup quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to replace the spot on the roster. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Browns Place OT Joe Haeg On Injured Reserve

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season. The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract in 2020. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll pushes NFL to make massive change

Over the past several years, artificial turf has become quite common throughout the NFL over a real grass playing surface. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks the league should re-examine that move and determine which playing surface is safer for the players. During his press conference on Wednesday afternoon,...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans

It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Saturday. Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Liberty product has played...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bears Place C Lucas Patrick On Injured Reserve

He exited Monday’s game on a cart with a toe injury. Patrick will now miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return. Patrick, 29, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.
CHICAGO, IL

