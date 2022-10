England proved they are the benchmark at the Rugby World Cup with a 41-5 victory over Australia in their quarter-final.The world number one side were patient following a slow start due to the pouring rain at the Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, but they quickly capitalised on the Wallaroos’ ill discipline to seize the match via a dominant performance from their forwards to notch seven tries and book a spot in the final four.Australia’s inaccuracy at the lineout consistently gifted possession to the Red Roses, who claimed their 29th straight win with the result.Marlie Packer was awarded player of the match,...

11 MINUTES AGO