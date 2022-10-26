Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner wants your vote this November — but don’t expect for her to ask for it in-person. On Tuesday night, Tanner skipped the Conservative Patriots 4 Texas meeting in which all local Republican candidates were invited to speak. Tanner’s skip of the meeting followed the Potter County Republican Party’s decision to endorse her write-in opponent, Tom Warren, after Tanner declined several invitations to speak to the body, and after she opposed adoption of a resolution put forward by the county party to allow local Republicans to vote on paper ballots for their March primary election.

