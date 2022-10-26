ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon, TX

Mix 94.1

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo

Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Are they Turning Tri’s Market Into a Convenience Store?

Tri's Market was a huge Asian Market in Amarillo that offered international groceries. The original and main location was located near Northeast 24th and Grand, and they built a brand new store at 4021 S. Washington. The store and the market had a great selection of meats, seafood, beer, and international brands if you needed them to make a delicious Asian meal.
AMARILLO, TX
High School Football PRO

Canyon, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CANYON, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Tanner Ducking Campaign Events in County Judge Election

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner wants your vote this November — but don’t expect for her to ask for it in-person. On Tuesday night, Tanner skipped the Conservative Patriots 4 Texas meeting in which all local Republican candidates were invited to speak. Tanner’s skip of the meeting followed the Potter County Republican Party’s decision to endorse her write-in opponent, Tom Warren, after Tanner declined several invitations to speak to the body, and after she opposed adoption of a resolution put forward by the county party to allow local Republicans to vote on paper ballots for their March primary election.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week 10 of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 10:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Winners and Losers of the Dairy Industry

Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension/Alphamedia Amarillo. Bryce Hutson talks with Mike Schouten, owner of Mission Dairy, about some of the new reports for the Dairy industry of the week. They look into the winners and losers of dairy production for the month of September as well as Class 3s and 4s.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Update on Solid Waste Pickup after City Council Meeting

Adjustments have been made over the past few months regarding trash and solid waste pickup around Amarillo. But hopefully, those adjustments won’t be around for much longer. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, an update was provided from the city’s Department of Public Works on looking to move back into a two-day trash pickup cycle like in the past.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Strong thunderstorms to impact southeast Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Southeast Texas Panhandle is in for some unsettled weather Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe storm potential Thursday evening in the southeast Texas Panhandle where ping pong size hail is the biggest concern but isolated wind gust up to 60 MPH will also be possible.
AMARILLO, TX

