Future of WRCA at Amarillo Civic Center up in the air
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WRCA 2022 World Championship Ranch Rodeo is less than two weeks away. They are preparing to move into the Amarillo Civic Center for the event, but without funding for the renovation and expansion, the rodeo might have to find a new home in the future. Leman Wall, association manager for […]
A Full Arcade In An Airbnb? Yeah, Amarillo Has That
When it comes to booking an Airbnb, you usually want something nice that has something unique to it. The way its decorated, the age of the home, the architecture can all add to the experience. Basically, you want to get the most out of your money. How about a full...
Milder Winter For Amarillo? I’m Not Buying It After Yesterday.
Ok, so I've been seeing all this talk about how Amarillo and the surrounding area is going to have a milder winter. I was all for it. Then yesterday happened, and I thought to myself, yeah right. Let's rewind a bit here. Yes, it got windy over the weekend so...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo
Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
With High Costs Of Everything Now, Can Amarillo Renters Win?
Finding a place to rent in Amarillo can be tough. The cost of rent alone keeps going up, and it seems like you're getting less and less for your money. With the high cost of everything right now, can Amarillo renters ever win?. Frustrated Renters In Amarillo Texas. Facebook is...
Are they Turning Tri’s Market Into a Convenience Store?
Tri's Market was a huge Asian Market in Amarillo that offered international groceries. The original and main location was located near Northeast 24th and Grand, and they built a brand new store at 4021 S. Washington. The store and the market had a great selection of meats, seafood, beer, and international brands if you needed them to make a delicious Asian meal.
Canyon, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Amarillo Pioneer
Tanner Ducking Campaign Events in County Judge Election
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner wants your vote this November — but don’t expect for her to ask for it in-person. On Tuesday night, Tanner skipped the Conservative Patriots 4 Texas meeting in which all local Republican candidates were invited to speak. Tanner’s skip of the meeting followed the Potter County Republican Party’s decision to endorse her write-in opponent, Tom Warren, after Tanner declined several invitations to speak to the body, and after she opposed adoption of a resolution put forward by the county party to allow local Republicans to vote on paper ballots for their March primary election.
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Week 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week 10 of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 10:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 4A and 3A...
kgncnewsnow.com
Winners and Losers of the Dairy Industry
Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension/Alphamedia Amarillo. Bryce Hutson talks with Mike Schouten, owner of Mission Dairy, about some of the new reports for the Dairy industry of the week. They look into the winners and losers of dairy production for the month of September as well as Class 3s and 4s.
kgncnewsnow.com
Update on Solid Waste Pickup after City Council Meeting
Adjustments have been made over the past few months regarding trash and solid waste pickup around Amarillo. But hopefully, those adjustments won’t be around for much longer. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, an update was provided from the city’s Department of Public Works on looking to move back into a two-day trash pickup cycle like in the past.
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem
So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station. According to officials, on Saturday at around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW area about a man who had been shot. The shooting happened at...
abc7amarillo.com
Strong thunderstorms to impact southeast Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Southeast Texas Panhandle is in for some unsettled weather Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe storm potential Thursday evening in the southeast Texas Panhandle where ping pong size hail is the biggest concern but isolated wind gust up to 60 MPH will also be possible.
