ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Knights try to keep hope alive

By Alex Brooks
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaDle_0inmkzOB00
Fr. Hunter Hester looking for a reciver down feild. Alex Brooks Bladen Journal

BLADENBORO — The (2-7) West Bladen Knights host the (5-4) Midway Raiders this Friday night. This is the last game of the regular season and the Knights will be looking to end their season on a high note.

The Knights have had their struggles this season but Coach Stanley Williams believes his team can get into the playoffs with a win. “We got to stop their screen game and I think we’ll be good,” said Williams. The Knights have to tone down their aggressive play style on defense in order to not fall victim to the Raiders’ short passing game.

For some of West Bladen’s seniors, this could be their last game in a football uniform and Coach Williams has reminded his seniors what this game means this week in practice. “If they never left it all on the field before, this is the game they must,” said Williams.

Williams wants his seniors to set the standard for the underclassmen by leading with their play on the field. The Knights need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive but their opponents will be motivated to finish the season strong as well.

After getting rolled over by Clinton last week, the Raiders go into Friday’s game with the pressure of East Bladen chasing behind them in the standings but they have a chance to lock up third place in the SAC 7 with a win.

West Bladen’s defense will have to contend with their opponent’s potent run attack and their willingness to air the ball out. Senior running back Trey Gregory and junior quarterback Tripp Westbrook lead the Raiders’ offensive production.

Midway’s defense will be tasked with slowing down the Knights’ running back duo of senior Tydrick Stewart and junior Messyah Whitted. Whitted rushed for 119 yds despite the Knights’ loss to St.Paul’s last week and Stewart has been leading his team in scoring.

Midway got a 16-point win in their last meeting with the Knights but have traded victories and losses in their head-to-head matchup over the years. West Bladen goes into the game at almost 100% but has a few players dealing with nagging injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Eagles prepare for regular-season finale

ELIZABETHTOWN — The (4-5) East Bladen Eagles host the (6-2) St. Pauls’ Bulldogs in the SAC 7 season finale this Friday. The Eagles have been flying high these last couple of weeks and hope to end their regular season with a win, but their next opponent will be tough.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show. Hoggard at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m. James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m. Trask at Pender, 7:30 p.m. Topsail at Laney, 6:30 p.m. North...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County Parks and Rec gears up for winter sports

ELIZABETHTOWN — There is still time to register your child for recreational sports!. League play for youth volleyball begins in mid-November and ends in mid-December. Parents can register their child for one of two age groups: 9-11 and 12-14. All games are played at King Street Gym in Elizabethtown. Volleyball registrations ends today, Oct. 28.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Educator’s Area

Bladen County Schools is excited to welcome two new School Resource Officers (SROs), Deputy Sheriff MaKenna Phillips and Deputy Sheriff Brianna Smith, to our schools. Phillips will be working at Elizabethtown Primary School and Smith at Elizabethtown Middle School. Both SROs begin Monday, October 31.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
Bladen Journal

Highway in Bladen County scheduled for maintenance

WHITE OAK — A 2.5-mile section of N.C. 53 north of White Oak is scheduled to be unavailable to thru traffic on Oct. 31 for drainage work. The closure will allow maintenance employees for the N.C. Department of Transportation to replace four drainage pipes in close proximity to one another with larger pipes with the intention of improving storm drainage.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladenboro Beast Fest This Weekend: Food, Entertainment, Raffles, Giveaways, and More!

For the 15th time, the tradition of the Beast of Bladenboro Festival continues. With expectations of the biggest and best “Fest” yet, Boost the Boro’s upward trending success continues with record-breaking sponsorships, growing participation and interest, implementation of new ideas, and, as always, hard work and dedication to the festival that draws a crowd from near and far in small-town Bladenboro.
BLADENBORO, NC
WRAL News

Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95

DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy