Normandy Park, WA

Volunteers needed for Walker Preserve Forest Restoration event this Saturday

Normandy Park Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2bpe_0inmjcMv00

Volunteers are needed for a Walker Preserve Forest Restoration event this Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – Noon.

Help remove ivy and other invasive plants, and plant native plants to restore habitat along Miller and Walker creeks.

No experience needed, and tools will be provided.

This event will be held at Walker Preserve Park in Normandy Park, located at SW 168th Street & 2nd Ave SW (map below). Meet at this intersection at the Walker Preserve sign, then walk through the gate, cross the creek, and go left down the trail.

More info here: https://kingcounty.gov/services/environment/watersheds/central-puget-sound/miller-walker-creeks/volunteer.aspx

If you have questions, please contact Iris Kemp, Miller-Walker Basin Steward, at (206) 375-1312.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313oan_0inmjcMv00

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

