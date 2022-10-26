ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

This Is The Last Saturday Of Early Voting In Tennessee Prior To The November General Election

Saturday, October 29, is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. "Tennessee's generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29."
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee

KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Vote early in Virginia – now on Saturdays

WISE — Virginia voters have been able to cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 elections, and now they can vote on the next two Saturdays to beat the Election Day rush. Starting this Saturday, Southwest Virginia voters who have not taken the opportunity to cast early ballots can join voters across the state in making voting part of their fall routine.
VIRGINIA STATE
wgnsradio.com

Voting in Rutherford County and Understanding the Amendments

It’s an election season and there is interest in the voting process, but there is also some frustration... That was Alan Farley, Rutherford County Administrator of Elections. Farley said the Amendments that are on the ballot can be confusing…. (Scroll down to read the summary of each amendment). In...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1

In the midst of early voting, Gov. Bill Lee is urging people to support constitutional amendment 1, saying the state’s 75-year-old right-to-work law is “under attack,” a statement drawing condemnation from opponents. Lee issued a statement this week contending “union bosses, (President) Joe Biden, and Democrats in Tennessee want to repeal our right-to-work law … […] The post Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Tennessee Library Director Quits After Furor Over LGBT+ Books

A library director has resigned from his post in small-town Tennessee after an uproar over a display of LGBTQ+ books.Now, the Maury County library board is frantic to find a replacement for Zachary Fox, whose supporters say he was targeted and bullied as part of a right-wing pressure campaign.Tensions started to rise in June when the Maury County Public Library arranged LGBTQ+ books on a shelf near the front for Pride Month. Library board member Joel Friddell told The Daily Beast people took issue with the location of the display, claiming it was too close to children’s books.“It was not...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee senator to change plea in campaign fraud case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee senator who has been indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance requested a hearing to change his original not guilty plea. Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey initially criticized the charges as a “political witch hunt.”. According to court documents filed Thursday,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee may drop major test for many teacher candidates

Amid worries about teacher shortages, Tennessee is considering reducing requirements for some nontraditional candidates to earn their teacher licenses, despite concerns that the change could hurt teacher quality.In the first of two votes on a controversial proposal, the State Board of Education approved Friday dropping EdTPA, a licensing test required currently of about 900 “job-embedded” candidates, who comprise about a third of the state’s teacher pipeline. That pathway lets people with non-teaching...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee

(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
GREENEVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?

(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy