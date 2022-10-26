ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded

By ANDREW MELDRUM
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fW5B9_0inmiQcS00

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — NATO and Russia's military alike staged planned annual nuclear exercises Wednesday as the Russian president repeated the unfounded claim that Ukraine plans to set off a radioactive “dirty bomb.” On the battlefront, Russian forces pounded more than 40 Ukrainian villages over the past day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin remotely monitored the drills of his strategic nuclear forces, which involved multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the exercise simulated a "massive nuclear strike" retaliating for a nuclear attack on Russia.

The Biden administration said Russia provided advance notice of the annual drills. NATO is carrying out its own long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe.

Without providing any evidence, in remarks carried by Russian TV, Putin said Ukraine plans to “use a so-called ‘dirty bomb’ as a provocation” and contended the United States was using Ukraine as a “battering ram” against Russia and its regional allies, turning the country into a “testing ground for military-biological experiments.” It was the first time Putin himself made the unsubstantiated dirty bomb allegation, which his officials have been repeating since last week.

Ukraine and its Western allies have denied the claims and contend that Russia, facing setbacks on the battlefield, might itself try to detonate a "dirty bomb" — which uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste to sow terror — or go further and tap its vast nuclear weapon arsenal.

Shoigu on Wednesday called his counterparts from India and China to share Moscow’s concern about “possible Ukrainian provocations involving a ‘dirty bomb,’” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia's unsubstantiated statements "absurd."

“Allies reject this blatantly false accusation, and Russia must not use false pretexts to escalate the war further,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

He underlined that the 30-nation military organization “will not be intimidated or deterred from supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense for as long as it takes.”

Despite the Western dismissals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that Moscow had information about "an ongoing preparation in Ukraine for such a terror attack.”

Slovenia’s government said Russia has been engaging in a disinformation campaign about the “dirty bombs,” using a 2010 photo from the European Union country's Agency for Radioactive Waste titled “Ukraine’s capacities to create the dirty bomb.” The photo shows bags containing smoke detectors bearing inscriptions in Slovenian reading “radioaktivno,” or radioactive. The Slovenian government says the detectors contain a radioactive source but it isn't one of those listed below the photo in the Russian Foreign Ministry release. Slovenia’s government said on Twitter that its radioactive waste is stored safely and is not used for dirty bombs.

While continuing to issue unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine is planning provocations, Putin also is still sending signals that he’s open to negotiations with Kyiv. The latest message came via Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea Bissau, who visited Kyiv to meet with President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

“I was in Russia with President Putin, who asked me to forward you what we spoke about, something he thinks would be very important. He wishes and thinks that a direct dialogue should happen between your two countries,” the Guinea Bissau leader said.

At a press conference, Zelenskyy responded that a prerequisite for talks would be Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s territory, borders and sovereignty.

The two sides have managed limited cooperation on certain issues, such as the exchange of prisoners of war and repatriation of remains.

On Wednesday, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, reported on Telegram that Russian forces had handed over 10 Ukrainian servicemen held as prisoners of war. They also turned over the body of an American volunteer, U.S. Army veteran Joshua Alan Jones, who Yermak said fought for Ukraine and died in combat.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the repatriation, without naming Jones. Price said the U.S. “is appreciative of Ukraine for including recovery of this individual’s remains in its negotiations with Russia.”

On the battlefront, Ukrainian officials said fighting in more than 40 villages killed at least two civilians and sustained the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night.

Russian forces launched five rockets, 30 air strikes and more than 100 multiple-launch rocket system attacks on Ukrainian targets, the Ukrainian armed forces general staff said.

A Ukrainian official reported that a Russian strike hit a gas station in the city of Dnipro, killing two people, including a 25-year-old pregnant woman in a car with her husband. He was reported seriously hurt in the attack late Tuesday.

Ukrainian saboteurs attacked a police station in the southern port and industrial city of Kherson with grenades on Wednesday, Russian-installed officials reported on social media. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Missiles struck buildings and neighborhoods in the southern port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, though it remained unclear if there were any casualties, according to local authorities. More strikes were reported early Wednesday.

The sole food distribution point in Mykolaiv allows each person to receive free bread once every three days. Many must walk long distances.

“Bread and canned food is all I eat. It’s almost winter already, and it’s terrifying,” Anna Bilousova, 70, said. For 74-year-old Olena Motuzko, getting the food is an ordeal because she has a disabled husband she must leave alone for hours.

Others are trying to survive by going underground at night.

A 73-year-old woman spends her days in her home, cooking and washing, and every evening heads to a small makeshift sleeping area in a basement with family members. She has been doing that every night since the war began in late February.

Valentyna, who asked that her last name not be used for security reasons, describes the sound of incoming attacks as “very scary."

“My nervous system can’t cope with it,” she said, sitting in her makeshift bedroom.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia suspends UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that the country is suspending its participation in a United Nations-brokered grain deal. According to The Associated Press, the ministry said that an alleged Ukrainian drone attack early Saturday against Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea was the reason for the move. Ukrainian officials have denied the attack.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news – live: Liz Truss phone hack sparks calls for urgent investigation

An urgent investigation has been demanded after reports emerged that Liz Truss’s mobile phone was hacked by agents presumed to be working for Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the Tory leadership race. Opposition parties seek to know whether the then foreign secretary’s phone was breached by Russian spies this summer and, if so, why the matter was kept from the public.In his position at the time as outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson is alleged to have been informed of the hack immediately and agreed with his cabinet secretary Simon Case on a “total news blackout”.The hackers are claimed to have...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak arrives in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak — the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss — has arrived in Lithuania on an Israeli passport after fleeing Russian investigators who raided her home this week, officials said Thursday. “Citizens of...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gunman who attacked Iran shrine dies; Guard warns protesters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week has died, Iranian media said on Saturday. The report came as Tehran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning to Iranians joining the protests that have roiled the country since last month.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Official: M23 rebels capture 2 more towns in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Rebels seized two major towns in eastern Congo after fierce fighting Saturday, doubling the territory they now control, a civil society leader and residents said. Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the vicinity of Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja on...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Iran's Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week. Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Somalia's leader says at least 100 killed in Saturday attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu told journalists...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.
WPXI Pittsburgh

German official vows culprits 'will pay' for arson attack

BERLIN — (AP) — Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after...
The Monroe News

Over the years, politics shifted from civility to hatred

Volumes have been written about the political winds in the United States shifting from civility to anger and hatred over the past 60 years or so. I thought I’d share with you my personal observations, since living it is more real than reading about it. I was born Nov. 5, 1942, and saw...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff vote following an acrimonious face-to-face debate. The right-wing Bolsonaro took part in a motorcycle rally Saturday in Belo...
WPXI Pittsburgh

S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Egypt's central bank hikes key interest rates by 2%

Cairo — (AP) — Egypt’s central bank said Thursday that it raised key interest rates by 2% in a bid to combat the Arab country’s surging inflation. The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that it had raised the new lending rate to 14.25% and the deposit rate to 13.25%. The discount rate was also raised to 13.75%, it said.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
106K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy